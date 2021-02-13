President Jokowi inaugurates Napun Gete Dam in Sikka





Sikka, Gatra.com- As planned, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will pay a working visit to Sikka Regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. The program of this working visit is to inaugurate the Napun Gete dam in the village Ilin Medo, in the district of Waiblama. The head of public relations at the Sikka Regency Secretariat, Very Awalles, has confirmed that he will be making a working visit to the Sikka Regency on February 16, 2021. “We have a preparatory meeting to receive the President’s working visit. Jokowi at Sikka Regency. President Jokowi’s visit to Sikka Regency this time to inaugurate the Napun Gete dam in Ilin Medo village, Waiblama district, “Very Awalles said (13/2). Jakarta Tuesday February 16, 2021 at 7:30 am WIB at l Frans Seda Maumere airport and arrives around 11:00 WITA. “After resting for a while and completing a number of agendas in Maumere town, President Jokowi will visit the Napun Gete Dam site in the Ilin Medo village, Waiblama district around 1:30 pm WITA. Arrived at around 2:00 pm WITA, we immediately inaugurated the Napun Gete dam “, explained Very Awalles. As previously reported by Gatra.com as expected, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will pay a working visit to Sikka Regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) on February 2, 2021, and then to inaugurate the Napun Gete Dam at Ilin Medo Village, Waiblama Quartier. Preparations at Frans Seda Airport in Maumere have been facts. Hercules aircraft tr Carrying a presidential protocol car and several palace motor-driven units also landed at Frans Seda Maumere Airport on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at around 12 p.m. WITA, as a sign of preparation for the President’s takeover. However, several sources, including Andreas Hugo Pareira, member of the X DPR RI Commission of the PDI-P faction, said that Jokowi’s working visit to Maumere, Flores, NTT, has been postponed. “Information as the President canceled his visit to Maumere. However, I am not sure why the President’s visit to Sikka Regency was canceled. Perhaps there are other events as well. day that are more urgent, “said on Saturday (30/1) Andreas, who is also a son of Sikka. As previously reported by Gatra.com, the construction of the Napun Gete Dam was part of the President’s special attention, who wanted at least seven roadblocks for the residents of NTT. “Mr. the President said that the construction of this dam would certainly help the provincial government to encourage changes in the agricultural sector of the people of NTT, “said Basuki Hadimuljono during his visit to the Napun Gete dam on August 5, 2020. Editor: Rohmat Haryadi

