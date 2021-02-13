Uday Balakrishnan reviews Chinese history A portrait of a civilization and its people, by Michael Wood

Michael Wood delves into the history of one of the world’s oldest civilizations, from the Shang to Xi Jinping’s New Order



Historian Michael Wood is best known here for his spectacular television series, The history of India. Now with his latest book China’s history, following his exciting eponymous documentary, he surpassed himself. In just over 600 pages, Wood guides us through the history of China from the Shang Dynasty (c. 1600 to 1046 BCE) to the Qing (1644-1912) and until today. It even covers the COVID-19 outbreak in China and its aggressive posture in the South China Sea and with India.

To touch the deep past, you have to go beyond the beaten track, observes Wood, and he makes detours to provide close-ups, to find one’s bearings in particular places, moments and individual lives, high and low voices.

Historical and literary past

Throughout history, Wood tells us, the Chinese have been curious and creative. They have a lot to show for this: the magnetic compass, gunpowder, the periodic census, the meritocratic appointment of officials by examination, among others. They have also produced some of the greatest philosophical, literary and historical works in the world, such as the Analects of Confucius, the poetry of Du Fu, the epic novel, Romance of the three kingdoms, by Luo Guanzhong, the disturbing classic The Book of Lord Shang, widely regarded as the world’s first totalitarian textbook, and the great historian, Sima Qians Registers of the great historian. Wood takes special care to showcase the achievements of Chinese women throughout history, including poet Fang Weiyi and radical feminist He Zhen.

The Chinese have long been receptive to new ideas. At least one emperor allowed Christianity in his kingdom and another hailed the return of Chinese Buddhist monk Xuanzang from India.

The Silk Road, which makes headlines today, was a Chinese construction. Between 1405 and 1433, China’s captain Zheng He commanded massive fleets that reached West Asia and Africa.

The only period when China was under the influence of foreigners under the Mongols (Yuan dynasty 1271 1368CE), it was the Chinese who made their conquerors accept their Confucian habits and adhere to the concept of righteous domination enshrined in the mandate of the sky.

Terracota warriors

Wood presents us with recent archaeological finds, including the terracotta warriors buried with the first emperor of China in 210 BCE. He marvels at how the idea of ​​one China has endured and prevailed over the centuries. But this point of view is tempered.

Wood believes that without Confucius’ moderating influence, China’s appalling human rights record would have been much worse. Even so, the 20 to 30 million killed in the Taiping rebellion, the 36 million who starved to death in Maos’ Great Leap Forward, and those who died in Tiananmen Square in 1989 have their precedents in China from a deeper past. .

Despite his spectacular successes in educating its people and eradicating absolute poverty, Wood believes that China’s continued economic progress is by no means assured. He is deeply concerned about its seemingly intractable environmental problems and alarmed by the deep inequalities in Chinese society.

Most worrying for Wood is China’s drift towards one-man rule, the type that brought him to his knees under Mao.

There is no doubt that the West and Japan were responsible for the century of Chinese humiliation which ended with the takeover of the country by Mao and the Communists in 1949. Wood is not overlooked. But his book also highlights the deep respect and understanding that China and the West have for each other. Without the support of the United States, China could never have transformed so dramatically in the past 40 years. India will do well to think about this.

The history of China Portrait of a civilization and its inhabitants; Michael Wood, Simon and Schuster, 699.

The reviewer teaches at IISc, Bengaluru.