The government approves the creation of 2 new economic zones





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The National Council of Special Economic Zones (KEK) approved the creation of two new economic zones. Namely KEK Lido in the province of West Java and KEK JIIPE in the province of East Java. Both KEK proposals were approved and became recommendations to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This step should be able to generate investment and absorb a large number of workers.

The proposed KEK Lido is a KEK for tourism which includes the development of commercial attractions such as amusement park world-class golf course, too retail and catering. There are also hosting developments such as six star luxury resort, other star hotels, as well as the development of TOD, then the development of the creative economy such as film studios and music festivals. Presence amusement park which will be built in KEK Lido should be able to increase the number of visits by domestic tourists (wisnus) and foreign tourists (tourists) to reach 63.4 million people until 2038, an average of 3.17 million tourists per year . Foreign currency earnings of foreign tourists as well as savings on foreign currency outflows of domestic tourists can reach US $ 4.1 billion over 20 years. “KEK Lido should really be able to encourage tourism in Indonesia. The results must be clear, tourists to West Java must also be of international quality. It must also be a premium, and currencies are also a premium, ”said the coordination minister. for the economy, Airlangga Hartarto, Saturday (13/2/2021). KEK Lido is expected to attract investments of up to US $ 2.4 billion. It is expected to absorb 29,545 people in the 20th year. At the same time, the JIIPE SEZ project, located in Gresik City, East Java Province, is expected to be able to generate an investment of US $ 16.9 billion with a labor absorption of 199,818. people when it is fully operational. JIIPE SEZ is intended for business development in the metal, electronics, chemical, energy and logistics industries. It is predicted that the production performance of associated traders can contribute to exports of US $ 10.1 billion per year when fully operational, as well as import substitution of industrial metals and chemicals. The proponent of JIIPE SEZ said he was ready with the availability of regional and regional infrastructure, as well as the commitment of key investors to develop a copper smelter at the KEK site. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (boss / boss)



