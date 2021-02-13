‘Optimistic’ easing of Boris Johnson restrictions may be announced on February 22





The telegraph Dispute over EU shellfish ban escalates as ministers say new documents show Brussels said trade could continue A row over the EU’s ban on live British shellfish escalated on Friday as new documents emerged which ministers said prove Brussels had previously agreed that trade could continue. The Telegraph has obtained correspondence between officials at Whitehall and the European Commission, which appears to show that it had previously indicated that the export of live shellfish from Britain was still possible after Brexit. The ban affects unpurified, wild and farmed oysters, clams, cockles, mussels and scallops, which originate in UK Class B waters, which account for the vast majority of trade. It comes as Boris Johnson faces increasing pressure from Tory MPs to impose retaliatory measures on the EU over the ban, which Environment Secretary George Eustice has called untenable. Sheryll Murray, MP for South East Cornwall, asked the Prime Minister this week to meet with a delegation of coastal MPs to discuss the financial damage to local fishermen. The government is currently considering a number of options, including whether the approval of fishing licenses for EU vessels seeking access to the UK’s six to 12 mile nautical zone can be slowed down . According to documents filed in the House of Commons Library on Friday, a senior official in Brussels sent an email to the UK’s chief veterinarian on September 27, 2019 regarding the UK’s proposal to use some type of export health certificate after leaving the EU. The answer said: LBM [live bivalve molluscs] exported to the EU for purification, can be certified with the model in Part A of Annex IV of Commission Regulation 1251/2008. In a briefing note attached to the documents, the Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said: The response endorsed Defras’ point of view and agreed that the appropriate certificate was one that the Defra officials had suggested. This exchange therefore confirmed for Defra that the exchanges could continue after the end of the transition period. Defra later told fishermen there would be a short post-Brexit hiatus for the export of wild shellfish, until a new EU import certificate was posted in April this year. . She estimated that from January 1, the export of farmed molluscs could continue as before. However, two weeks ago, the Commission unexpectedly told the UK shellfish industry that the ban on farmed and wild shellfish would become permanent as the UK is subject to rules governing third countries. The move means UK fishermen must now purify their catch nationally, adding significant costs and delays and leaving many businesses in shambles. The EU now maintains that the cited certificate only provides animal health guarantees and cannot be used to provide public health assurances. On Monday, he wrote again to the UK’s chief veterinarian to further clarify the conditions for the export of shellfish. Speaking to the Telegraph earlier this week, an EU official said: The rules in this area have not changed. They have applied, and continue to do so, to all third countries. “The Commission has informed the UK Chief Veterinarian and the UK shellfish industry that these requirements are not temporary and are now applicable to all shellfish imported from the UK as a direct result of Brexit.” This is nothing new and it comes as no surprise to the British administration.

