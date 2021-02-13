Immunization program by zone focusing on high-risk clusters: Ministry





We therefore consider high-risk space clusters Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Indonesian Ministry of Health has revealed that the COVID-19 vaccine spatial cluster that President Joko Widodo recently led will be carried out with priority given to residents of high-risk areas. “We are therefore considering high-risk space clusters,” said the spokesperson for the Ministry of Health for the COVID-19 vaccination program, Siti Nadia Tarmizi. AMONG in Jakarta on Saturday. Tarmizi stressed that not all areas of a province would be covered by the spatial regrouping exercise because health workers would only focus on people most at risk of contracting coronavirus infection. In a province with 19 districts / cities, for example, if there are only three administrative zones that have the highest risk of COVID-19, the zone vaccination program will be directed only to the three districts / cities. , she explained. Residents of red zones (at risk of severe infection) would automatically be given priority to receive vaccines, Tarmizi said, adding that a final decision on the standard operating procedure for the zone vaccination program has yet to be made. . President Joko Widodo had said earlier that the spatial consolidation of COVID-19 vaccinations should be done to create “immediate” herd immunity in the country. The Indonesian government has been battling the global pandemic since the announcement of the country’s first confirmed cases on March 2, 2020. It has not only imposed restrictions on public activity in the islands of Java and Bali since January 11, 2021, but has also been running a nationwide vaccination program since January 13, 2021. On January 26, 2021, COVID-19 cases in Indonesia crossed the million mark. To reduce the COVID-19 infection rate in the country, the Ministry of Health has called on the National Police and the Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI) to carry out vaccinations and contact tracing at the local level. The National Police prepared 13,500 members of its health services division as vaccinators and another 40,336 as contact tracers to support the national immunization and contact tracing program. “Nine hundred of the 13,500 staff members have been trained to become vaccinators, while another 12,600 will receive the same training in the near future,” National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo said on February 11, 2021. In addition, 40,336 police officers were prepared to support the government’s local contact tracing efforts across the country to track down and find people potentially transmissible or infected with the disease. “Some 40,336 police officers have been prepared as contact tracers,” he said while asking the country’s police to escort and secure 19.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines which have so far been distributed to health units. Prabowo also called on his men to work closely with their Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI) counterparts and health workers to break the chain of transmission of COVID-19. (INE) Related News: Indonesia Intensifies War on COVID-19 Related news: Ministry issues circular on vaccination of elderly and co-morbid patients MODIFIED BY INE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos