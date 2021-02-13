China ‘forced’ to fall back under PM Modi, says Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Saturday that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India had strengthened its defense sector and even “forced” China to pull back.

Speaking to women entrepreneurs at a BJP Mahila Morcha event in Delhi, the Union Minister of State for Finance also claimed that Congress had done little for the defense sector during his 10 year reign.

“Congress says what has been done for the defense sector. They (Congress) could not buy a single bulletproof vest during their 10 year tenure while the Modi government provided 2 lakhjackets to soldiers. They did not could not buy a fighter plane when we supplied 36 Rafale jets.

“That China was forced to fall back and India showed its might, it happened under the leadership of Modi. Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai (anything is possible because Modi is there),” Thakur said .

It is power and strong leadership that builds the pride and prestige of the country, he said.

The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese military erupted on May 5 following a violent clash in the Pangong Lake areas and the two sides gradually improved their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weapons even as the two sides continued diplomatic talks.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh announced to Parliament on Thursday that India and China have reached an agreement on the disengagement of the northern and southern shores of Lake Pangong in eastern Ladakh, which mandates both sides to “cease” the forward deployment of troops in a “phase, coordinated and” verifiable “.

Thakur said that in this year’s budget, an increase of more than 18.8% was made for purchases such as fighter jets, tanks and ammunition.

Referring to the new agricultural laws, the minister alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had “spread lies”.

“I asked Congressmen in Parliament to name the provisions of the new law that remove Mandis or MSP, but they did not do so. I lambasted Rahul Gandhi’s lies in a way that he will not forget with his life, ”Thakur said.

Rahul Gandhi has attacked the government over new agricultural laws, the border standoff with China, among others.

A congressman in Rajya Sabha argued that there was no clause in the new laws that removed Mandis, he added.

“On the one hand, a congressman (Rahul Gandhi), who is the former president of Congress, says that Mandis will be removed from his post and, on the other hand, another congressman says no. Congress is moving in two directions. If things stay that way, Congress will split by moving into two streams. “

Thakur claimed that Rahul Gandhi “cannot tell the difference between wheat and barley” as his father Rajiv Gandhi was also unable to “tell the difference between red and green peppers”.

“What should I ask of such a leader. They come and tell lies, ”he said.

Calling Gandhi a “newbie” to politics, Thakur claimed he had reduced the membership of Congress from 400 seats in Lok Sabha to 40, saying it was the result of “dynasty politics.”

The minister said the budget was aimed at making India an economic and manufacturing powerhouse and served the interests of all sections of society, including women.