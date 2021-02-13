Donald beats former communications director predicts Bitcoin could hit $ 100,000 by 2022 after huge price bet





Bitcoin’s current bull run, which has driven the price of bitcoin up over 350% over the past year, has seen a host of big names flock to cryptocurrencies.

The price of bitcoin climbed to nearly $ 50,000 per bitcoin this week after Elon Musk’s Tesla TSLA announced that he had bought $ 1.5 billion worth of bitcoin pushed even higher by surprise support from the most old American bank.

Now, hedge fund manager Anthony Scaramucci, whose infamous 2017 tenure as Donald Trumps’ chief communications officer lasted just 11 days, has predicted that the huge rise in bitcoin prices could have much more. to do.

Anthony Scaramucci, former director of communications for Donald Trump, Harvard Law School graduate and … [+] the former Goldman Sachs banker who founded hedge fund SkyBridge Capital in 2005, grabbed the headlines earlier this year with a big bet on bitcoin.

Scaramucci grabbed the headlines earlier this year when he announced that his New York-based hedge fund of funds, Skybridge Capital, had launched the Skybridge Bitcoin Fundcalling Bitcoin again “in its early days.”

Speaking to Yahoo Finance this week, Scaramucci said he believes fund managers’ performance will eventually be compared to Bitcoin, aided by Tesla’s payments firm and Jack Dorsey Square SQ adding bitcoin to their books.

“You are going to be compared to bitcoin, which means that in your mosaic of stocks, bonds and alternatives and gold, there will be a few percentage points tied to digital currency,” Scaramucci said, adding that bitcoin could “easily trade” at $ 100,000 over the next 12 months.

“If you are not going to be a bitcoin investor, you are actually running out of bitcoin.”

Scaramucci said he believed a billion people would use [bitcoin] in five years.”

SkyBridge Bitcoin Fund “is heading for $ 100 million” in assets under management, according to Scaramucci, who believes bitcoin has “a very big future.” Earlier this month, Scaramucci told Forbes SkyBridge “had put more than three years of research into its Bitcoin fund.”

The price of bitcoin has climbed over 350% in the past 12 months, reaching almost $ 50,000 per … [+] Bitcoin.

Scaramucci’s belief in bitcoin comes after the financial services industry has started to warm up to bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in recent months, with interest from Wall Street giants JP Morgan and Citibank bolstering support for PayPal PYPL and Visa V.

The surge in Bitcoin prices into uncharted territory has been aided by a number of high profile investors, including famed Paul Tudor Jones, who named Bitcoin as a hedge against emerging inflation last year.

