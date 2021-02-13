Jokowi: Bio Farma Andalan ends age-to-age pandemic: National Okezone





JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) by specifically uploading PT’s profile video Bio Farma on their social media accounts. From history to the role of Bio Farma in vaccine production Covid-19. Jokowi said that all elements of the nation played an important role in ending the pandemic, from the health staff, the task force, TNI / Polri, public services, etc. One of the executives is Bio Farma, a state-owned company located in the city of Bandung, he said in his social media account on Saturday (2/13/2021). Jokowi said that since its inception a century ago, Bio Farma has become a pillar and witness to Indonesia in the face of the pandemic. Bio Farma is both a witness and our pillar in the fight to end pandemics from time to time, from the smallpox pandemic, to polio, to the current Covid-19, he said. Also read: WHO: All hypotheses are still open to investigate the origin of COVID In the video, Novilia Sjafri Bactiar, head of the Surveillance and Clinical Trials division of Bio Farma, said that Bio Farma was founded in 1890. He said that in terms of vaccine production, Bio Farma had indeed contributed to vaccine production for a long time. So it’s not just now, in fact. “In the past, when the smallpox or pockmark pandemic could lead to death, Bio Farma helped produce the vaccine,” he said. Regarding the clinical trial of the covid-19 vaccine, Novilia said it has a team of 100 people from different disciplines. There are internal medicine specialists, there are general practitioners, there are pharmacists, there are statisticians, he says. According to him, the management of this clinical trial actually has its own challenges, which is to keep the subjects of the clinical trials and the researchers in the field so that they are not exposed to Covid. Then various parties want us to work quickly. How many clinical trial subjects are involved each week? Then suddenly a meeting, soon a meeting. There is this problem of how we anticipate it. So sometimes we don’t know the time. “I want it to be the middle of the night, that I want the morning and that I want Saturday, that we want the red date, we can have a meeting,” he said. He also felt impressed by the hard work of his team in wanting the Covid-19 vaccine to be produced immediately. I really appreciate our teammates in this clinical trial. Most of them want to contribute because with great awareness, let’s hurry so that the vaccine can be used and this pandemic ends quickly, he concluded. (kha)

