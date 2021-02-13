PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate many projects in Kochi on Sunday





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will focus on Bharat Petroleum Nation’s propylene derivative petrochemical complex at the Kochi refinery and Inland Waterways Authority’s Roll-on / Roll-off vessels on Willingdon Island here Sunday . It would also inaugurate the Cochin Port Trust and Vigyana Sagar international cruise terminal of the Cochin Shipyard, the campus of the Maritime Engineering Training Institute, according to an official press release. Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the South Coal Berth of Cochin Port Trust. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Mansukh L. Mandaviya will attend the event, the statement said. The Prime Minister will arrive at the BPCL Kochi refinery at 3:30 p.m. and address the rally. At a press conference here on Saturday, Petroleum Minister Pradhan said that an investment of over Rs 6,000 crore had been made in the state through these projects which are either dedicated / inaugurated or initiated. The dedication of the propylene derivative petrochemical complex at the BPCL refinery in Kochi marks the first major effort in India, whether in the public or private sector, to produce niche petrochemicals that are mainly imported into the country, a- he declared. Minister of State for Navigation Mandaviya said the Sagarika International Cruise Terminal at Cochin Port will open up new prospects for business development in travel, tourism and related areas. The reconstruction of the South Coal Station will ensure fast and efficient handling of the Travancore Fertilizer and Chemicals (FACT) cargo, which has performed exceptionally well in recent years, he said. Roll-on / Roll-off (RO-RO) vessels between Bolgatty and Willingdon Island will help container transport vehicles bypass the roads of Kochi City, ensuring smooth traffic and fuel savings. The Maritime Engineering Training Institute would train 114 mechanical / naval / architectural engineers in a fast-growing sector every year, the minister said.

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and that have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even during these difficult times stemming from Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and up to date with credible news, authoritative opinions and incisive commentary on relevant current issues.

However, we have a demand. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with higher quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscribing to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism we are committed to. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. Digital editor







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos