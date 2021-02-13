Boris Johnson’s Unique Opportunity to Court Biden with Unique Space Project | UK | News

Spaceport Cornwall: Newquay expected to be UK space travel hub

Spaceport Cornwall is poised to become Europe’s first horizontal launch site to provide a responsive, affordable and efficient means of sending small satellites into low earth orbit (LEO). The breakthrough comes after Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit successfully completed the first full orbital launch of its LauncherOne system from Mojave Air and Space Port in California. And now, as Mr Branson’s ‘primary delivery partner’, the Cornwall Council-funded project could accommodate the first Virgin Orbit launches as early as 2022 – creating up to 350 jobs and adding up to $ 200 million. pounds of gross value added (GVA) to the economy.

As the Prime Minister prepares to meet US President Joe Biden at the G7 summit in Cornwall for the first time since his inauguration, Melissa Thorpe, acting director of Cornwall Spaceport, told Express.co.uk why this could be a monumental moment. She said: “This is a huge opportunity, not only for Spaceport but also for Cornwall. “There are amazing things happening here, the Cornwall – de Goonhilly assets [Earth Station], at the Eden Project and Cornish Lithium – are world class. “So that Boris can come and show the world that this is happening in a truly rural area that is taking a global lead in renewable and green energy – I think that will be a fantastic example.

Boris Johnson had a unique opportunity

Prime Minister expected to meet Joe Biden this summer

“It can be an example and a challenge for these countries to look at some of their rural areas and identify ways they can use the same technology. “We can’t wait to show Spaceport and Virgin Orbit.” Space ports have traditionally been used to launch spacecraft into orbit by blasting huge heavy transport vehicles vertically off launch pads. But Cornwall Airport will offer a “whole different” approach – allowing a modified Boeing 747 to fly to 30,000 feet before the rocket is blasted in what is called an aerial launch. This can then deploy the payload – which plans to contain small satellites – into LEO. READ MORE: Project Virgin could offer Brexit Britain hundreds of jobs in ‘huge opportunity’

Trade negotiations with the United States continue

This method has potentially significant advantages over conventional vertical rocket launches, particularly due to the reduced mass, thrust and cost of the rocket. And Mrs Thorpe thinks it will serve Cornwall well. She added: “As the pandemic emerges, there is an opportunity to create very well paid and highly skilled jobs. “It’s in a sector that is neither tourism nor hotels, nor agriculture or fishing. “It’s something very different and unique, world class. “It’s a unique opportunity for a place like this to really go there.” DON’T MISS

UK to launch own satellite with Space Command to combat Russian threat [REVEALED]

Coronavirus: psychological impact of wearing a mask [EXPOSED]

Boris Johnson’s plan to cut your energy bill by £ 750 [REVEALED]

Spceport Cornwall offers a fantastic opportunity

Ms Thorpe says Spaceport Cornwall is already figuring out how it can help Mr Johnson. She added: “We are working on plans for the G7, nothing is confirmed yet. “But we’re hoping to have a Virgin Orbit presence here – we won’t be launching because of the regulations we’re waiting to go through Parliament. “We can’t legally launch yet, but we are looking at many options and events around Goonhilly. “There are a lot of ideas right now.” The UK has overtaken its weight in the small satellite industry for years, but following Brexit concerns have been raised about how to keep UK-based businesses.

Virgin Orbit successfully tested its technology last month

As the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Space, David Morris, once said: “The UK must be much better at defending and maintaining its space interests.” The government, seeking to replace the European Galileo project from which the UK was kicked out, considered alternatives to an original plan to develop its own constellation of satellites. It has since meant dropping former Prime Minister Theresa May’s £ 5bn proposal for a UK GNSS system by suing OneWeb – the LEO broadband constellation that the government, along with Indian firm Bharti Global, acquired from bankruptcy. The new Space Positioning Navigation and Timing (SBPP) program “will explore newer and more innovative ideas for providing secure global satellite and satellite navigation services to meet the needs of the public, government and industry. “. OneWeb has relaunched launches of its small satellites, with more than 100 now in orbit for commercial service in 2021. The December launch saw 36 satellites exploded in space on a Soyuz rocket from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia.

UK has left the Galileo project

Speaking exclusively to Express.co.uk, Mr Morris said the government was looking for options to launch OneWeb from UK soil. He said the project will only strengthen the UK’s space portfolio. Mr Morris added: “I don’t want to look like a cheerleader for OneWeb, but it was bought by the government and this is an opportunity to show what we do well. “OneWeb was developed on British technology, the Americans had a role to play, but they pulled out and it’s now largely owned by us. “It attracts more money in investment than we paid for – it’s already paying off. “We are already showing that we are at the forefront of LEO technology around the world.

Richard Branson’s company uses horizontal takeoffs

“If Joe Biden arrives, I’m sure his team will explain the technical details to him. And Mr Morris indicated that OneWeb will be on the agenda when Mr Johnson meets with his US counterpart this summer. He added: “It’s actually a really big deal, and we’re a great player now. “It won’t hurt Spaceport to show its credentials to the Americans at the G7. “They had their say before, so maybe they might be interested in reinvesting in OneWeb after seeing how successful it has been in a few months.

OneWeb may also be interested in technology