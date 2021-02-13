AIADMK relies on PM Modis’ visit to strengthen poll prospects





Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to Chennai on Sunday underlines the southward tilt of the BJP which has so far failed to convince Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palniswami to reconcile with VK Sasikala to bolster the prospects of coalitions in power in the next Assembly elections. The Prime Minister will address a civil service in the capital of Tamil Nadu on Sunday to inaugurate the extension of Phase I of the Chennai metro and a host of other projects, an event hailed by AIADMK as symbolic of the harmony between the Center and the State for the well-being of the people. But the two alliance partners are not on the same wavelength when it comes to Sasikala’s return. Talk to Activity area, Told the head of AIADMK to Rajya Sabha A. Navaneethakrishnan, I cannot comment on Chinnamma (Sasikala). What I can say is that the Prime Minister has shown a big gesture to Tamil Nadu in the budget in terms of allocations, as well as projects like fishing ports. I will be present tomorrow at the Chennai office as a sign of respect to the leadership of the PM. AIADMK will contest the elections with BJP, which is not very present in Tamil Nadu. However, within the broader framework of the party’s plans for the East as well as for the Southern States, in particular under the more proactive Secretary General (Organization) BL Santosh of the party, the BJP would not only like to increase its share of the vote, but to be more present in the country. popular imagination of Tamil Nadu. To achieve this goal, the BJP had bet big on actor Rajinikanth’s entry into politics, while also taking advantage of the growing call for CM Palaniswamis’ populist ploys to somehow fight against the anti-outgoing sentiment against AIADMK. But Sasikalas’ release from prison and the enthusiastic crowds she received in all of her public appearances further spoiled the prospect of the alliance. AMMK impact His nephew TTV Dhinakarans, the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) party, had won over 4% of the vote in the 2019 general election and their independent elections would only affect the prospects of AIADMK-BJP alliances. Consolidation of the AIADMK vote will help the BJP. The priority should be to win the elections, said BJP spokesman Gopal Krishna Aggarwal, who accompanied party chairman JP Nadda on his visit to Chennai on January 30.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos