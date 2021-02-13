ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC preview, team news, schedules, live stream information





However, Khalid Jamil came as a surprise, dragging his team to the brink of the playoffs, with a six-game unbeaten streak. Now it’s up to them to finish that job and get into the bottom four. A victory over Odisha FC Wooden Spoons at Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday will help them go a long way.

News from the NEUFC team

A win will not only propel NorthEast into the top four, but it will also anoint them as favorites for a playoff spot. Their last three games are against Chennaiyin FC, SC East Bengal and Kerala Blasters, teams ranked eighth, ninth and tenth respectively in the Hero ISL standings. Like all of these opponents, Odisha also had a season to forget. However, NEUFC coach Khalid Jamil knows Sunday’s opponents are not to be taken lightly.

“They did very well in the last game against the Kerala Blasters. We have to start tomorrow with the right mindset and do our best to win the game,” said assistant coach Alison Kharsyntiew.

NEUFC received an extra boost when Hyderabad FC, one of three neck-and-neck teams in the playoff race, lost points to SC East Bengal in their final game. But Alison thinks they should finish the job themselves instead of waiting for others to do it for them.

“The main thing is that we don’t focus on other performances. We have to do our best to get the three points tomorrow. We got there with a very serious attitude, hungry. Our main goal is to win the game. of tomorrow, ”he added. he said.

OFC team news

For Odisha, the rest of the Hero ISL season will be about restoring some pride. They contributed to this cause in their previous match against the Kerala Blasters which they held in an exciting 2-2 draw.

“The Blasters game gave us the momentum, because in this game from start to finish we kept going. They overloaded one side and we processed it. Then they tried to go through the middle. , then the other side, and we dealt with that. Part of our combined game was top-draw, ”said Odisha’s interim coach Gerald Peyton.

Peyton had also been pleased with Brad Inman’s new signing since joining ATK Mohun Bagan. “I was really happy that Brad Inman came to do the things that were necessary by playing in small pockets, changing the game at the right time, playing on the diagonal. It gave me a lot of good things,” said he declared.

The NEUFC team:

Goalkeepers: Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhashish Roy Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Rakesh Pradhan, Wayne Vazgo Midfielders: Federico Galle, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela Forwards: Britto PM, Idrissa Sylla, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Lalkhawpuimawia, Luis Machado, Suhari Vadakkepeedika

OFC squad:

Goalkeepers: Arshdeep Singh, Ankit, Arsh Banwait, Dorronsoro. Defenders: Rana, Shubham, Amit, C Delgado, Gaurav Bora, Chhuantea, Sajid, Narayan. Midfielders: Bikramjit, Dia Diagne, Xisco H, Jerry, M Tebar, Perez Guedes, Nandha, Romeo, Vinit. Forwards: Aridane Santana, Daniel, Mangku Kuki

Match details:

Date: Feb 14, 2018

Time: 5:00 p.m. IST

Live on: Star Sports Network

Live stream on: Disney + Hotstar VIP, Jio TV

