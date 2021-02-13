In PLA’s military strategy paper, clues to China’s border movements

In the opinion of the PLA think tank, India has continued some aspects of what it inherited from the

As India and China embarked on the first stages of implementing a disengagement plan on February 10 after more than nine months of a tense standoff at several points along the line of real control (LAC ), the causes of last year’s border crisis remain a mystery.

Senior Indian officials, including External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, have publicly stated that China has yet to offer a credible explanation for the deployment last summer of unprecedented numbers of troops so close to the border, breaking decades of consensus on the management of an LAC.

A military strategy document released once a decade by the leading think tank of the People’s Liberation Armies (PLA) in 2013 offers clues to China’s border movements, as it called for an end to the nibbling of the territory and warned against the Indies. expand its maritime reach as it sought to stabilize its land borders, a development it saw as a threat to China’s security interests.

The science of military strategy published in 2013 by the Academy of Military Sciences was the third edition of the text, following previous versions in 1987 and 2001. A full English translation of the 276 page Chinese document, which was first published a year after Xi Jinpings took office in October 2013, was published on February 8 by the United States-based China Aerospace Studies Institute at Air University , based at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.

The section assessing India’s military strategy described India as a regional power in South Asia and the Indian Ocean … a large, emerging country and a country whose international status is improving every year. day.

He described three stages of India’s military strategy since 1947: a limited offensive strategy until the early 1960s; a period of two-front expansion from the 1960s to early 1970s; to maintain land and control the sea until the late 1980s, and a major adjustment after the end of the Cold War from regional infringement to regional deterrence which emphasized the role of deterrence and not putting the emphasis on the conquest and occupation of the territory.

With the take-off of the Indian economy and the continued strengthening of its overall national might, the document noted that India’s economic and military might surpassed the sum total of the various other South Asian countries, and the rest South Asian countries actually did not have the power to pose a major threat. against India.

The text described four characteristics of India’s strategy as seen by military planners in Beijing. The former regarded India as the heart of Asia and that the Indian Ocean is the Indian Ocean and treated the South Asian subcontinent as its sphere of influence and considered some neighboring countries as the main obstacles that prevent it from realizing its geopolitical interests. India, in his view, attempted to make the South Asian subcontinent a strategic foundation with itself as a center and thereby manage and control the Indian Ocean.

In the opinion of the PLA think tank, India continued with some aspects of what it inherited from British Indian military strategic thinking, the main part of which was dealing with Kashmir, Nepal, Sikkim, Bhutan and Assam as the internal lines of defense of India. ; to incorporate Tibet into its sphere of influence as a buffer state; and to process the illegally concocted McMahon line [which China doesnt recognise, on the eastern sector] and the Ardagh-Johnson line [in the western sector] as an inner safety ring.

The text affirmed that with the rise of the national power of India, the offensive elements multiplied but limited to the South Asian subcontinent and to the situation in the Indian Ocean.

Regarding its strategy against the People’s Republic of China, India has adopted a defensive posture as a whole, but at the same time has also used the offensive as a defense to actively seek local superiority, and also has used his incessant peacetime snacking to create the conditions. to go from defense to offensive in wartime, he said. As far as China is concerned, he exercised a deterrent dissuasion, to deter China from using troops against India and prevented China from entering its sphere of influence. As for the small countries of the South Asian periphery, he exerted a punitive deterrence, to ensure that they did not dare to go against the interests of India and to force them to stand humbly control account of India.

For China, he noted that while the possibility of a full-scale ground invasion war is low enough, some border demarcation issues are involved, and some nibbling and counter nibbling of the border area, as well as frictional and counter-frictional struggles. will be present for the long term. China has unresolved land borders with India and Bhutan.

The PLA strategy called for India to seek to stabilize its land borders and pay more attention to the sea, a development it saw as unfavorable to China’s interests.

Written eight years ago, it foresaw a deepening of the links between Quad India, the United States, Japan and Australia and noted in this context that the Japanese were heading south and India was advancing east. could intersect in the South China Sea, forming double arcs from the directions of two oceans, and Japan and Australia would be double anchor points at the southern and northern ends of the western Pacific. He said that on the basis of securing its interests in the Indian Ocean, India would try to achieve a military presence in the South China Sea.

PLA document calls for expanding China’s strategic front edge from “coastal and border regions to a wider strategic area” in a limited arc shape that covers the western Pacific Ocean and northern Ocean Indian. He sees what he calls a region of two oceans, describing Beijing’s first version of an Indo-Pacific strategy, as a crucial area for influencing the strategic development and security of our nations going forward.