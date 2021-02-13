Dr Tirta suggests government strengthen Posyandu’s role





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) targets the numbers growth retardation Indonesia will fall to 14% by 2024. The President appointed the National Population and Family Planning Agency (BKKBN) leading sector for handling growth retardation. In response to this, Dr Tirta Mandira Hudhi declared the cause growth retardation This is influenced by several factors closely related to nutrition. Tirta encouraged the government to reinforce the role of posyandu again. “Posyandu’s activities were halted from the start of the pandemic until August 2020 and resumed from November. This needs to be further strengthened. Through posyandu, we can monitor the health of mothers and children, improve the nutrition of children, and deal with remarks from parents who are under psychological pressure from distance learning, ”Tirta told Beritasatu.com, Saturday (13/2/2021). Tirta said the posyandu program is again being conducted with strict health protocols. In this pandemic situation, Tirta said, there is a very high risk of an increase in the number growth retardation. The reason is that the Covid-19 pandemic has had an impact on the family economy, the consequences of which are to meet the nutritional needs of children and parents. “This pandemic has been economically affected by the layoffs (PHK). It definitely has an impact on children’s nutrition when parents are unable to meet the growing and developmental needs of children, ”Tirta said. With posyandu, according to Tirta, these problems can be solved. The government can also use posyandu to educate about the dangers of Covid-19. Through the posyandu, all the obstacles encountered will be informed to the puskesmas. Then, from the puskesmas, the problem can be passed on to the health unit and the local government (pemda). “There is a posyandu, so parents complain about malnourished children to posyandu. The reports from this posyandu are passed on to the puskesmas. Then from the puskesmas report to the health office and pass it on to the local government. finds that people affected by layoffs who still have children can be directly assisted, so the main point of posyandu, ”Tirta said. In addition, Tirta also encouraged BKKBN in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (Kemkes) and the Ministry of Women Empowerment and Child Welfare to work together to create a counseling program by placing psychologists or psychiatrists in each puskesmas. Tirta said, with the presence of psychiatrists and psychologists, that it provides parents with a consultation space regarding child development, various other obstacles encountered in child rearing. According to Tirta, it is very important to know the development of the child not only from the physical, but also mental development. Additionally, posyandu can be a place to provide education on vaccines, infectious diseases, sanitation, the environment and other things that are going on. Source: BeritaSatu.com

