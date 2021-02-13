



Unprecedented resolve of nations under NRC helps overcome contagion epidemic

By Ali Jabir

ISLAMABAD, February 13 (APP): The unprecedented coronavirus pandemic has hit almost the entire world, including developed and developing countries.

Almost every country, including Pakistan, has been hit hardest by this pandemic and has tried to rise to the challenge. Pakistan, through a highly integrated, unique and effective strategy, effectively coped with the first and second waves of contagion. Timely measures not only successfully prevented the spread of the disease, but also made it possible to obtain effective vaccines in a very short time.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has established a National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) to combat the pandemic, but also adopted a strategy to keep jobs and the economy uninterrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the full support of all stakeholders, including civilian and military leaders, the federal Department of Health and provincial governments have ardently traveled the path of unanimous decision-making through deliberations, consultations and recommendations of ‘detailed and careful experts to enter the important stage of vaccination.

In this regard, he has managed to obtain 4 of the 8 most effective vaccines in the world as the COVID-19 cure will arrive in Pakistan in different phases during the current year.

China, as a trusted and trusted friend of Pakistan, is the only country to have donated 500,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan. The process of administering the vaccine given as part of the national immunization strategy was launched simultaneously in all federating units by the chief ministers of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir.

The 20 million doses of Chinese SinoPharm and Cansino Bio vaccines will reach Pakistan at different stages this year where, according to the results of three tests, the vaccine’s efficacy has been recorded at 86%. However, in order to preserve the SinoPharm vaccine developed by the Chinese state pharmaceutical company, a temperature of two to eight degrees Celsius is required.

Prime Minister Imran Khan officially launched the national Covid vaccination campaign in the country, calling for a fair and just distribution of the coronavirus vaccine between provinces. It is very important that health workers are vaccinated as the biggest threat during the contagion, the prime minister said.

Federal Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar said CNOC had an important role in purchasing the vaccine and hoped the Pakistani nation under the leadership of chief ministers would take full advantage of this. vaccine. “Our real heroes in the fight against the coronavirus are the frontline health workers who have made so many sacrifices to serve the nation during unusual times of contagion,” he said.

Asad Umar, who is also president of NCOC, announced that registration for covid vaccination for citizens 65 and older will be launched by next week. Vaccination of those who fall into this category would begin in March.

Meanwhile, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and the Chinese government donated vaccines to the Pakistani armed forces, which was the first such donation by the Chinese military to a foreign army in the world.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistani army, in accordance with the tradition of “Nation First”, has decided to donate the vaccine to field workers across the country.

As part of the national vaccination strategy, health workers will be vaccinated in the first phase, people aged 60 and over in the second and those aged 18 to 60 in the third phase.

Authorities have also decided that people under the age of 18 will not be vaccinated. NCOC has developed an online portal called the National Immunization Management System (NIMS) to monitor coronavirus vaccine registration and delivery to field workers.

To date, 511,000 medical staff have been registered under the National Immunization Management System (NIMS) which is an integrated computerized registration system. Fieldworkers can verify their eligibility by sending their CNIC number to 1166 or by visiting the nims.nadra.gov.pk website.

In the first step, a confirmation message containing the Adult Vaccination Center (AVC) and a PIN code will be sent while in the second step the FLHCW will be notified of their designated stroke vaccination appointment.

In the third step, they will visit the stroke with CNIC and PIN code, stroke health staff will confirm their appointment. In the next step, immunization staff will confirm the vaccine entry into NIMS and a confirmation SMS will be sent. Finally, the FLHCW should be left for 30 minutes for follow-up after the stroke vaccination. In addition, in case of double injection vaccine, the message will be sent after seven days. Anyone wishing to register for Covid Vaccine must follow this procedure.

In case someone cannot make it to the designated vaccination center, he or she can call 1166 or physically visit or the NIMS website, to change the center. Citizens must go to the vaccination center assigned to them on the date and time specified. At the information desks of all vaccination centers, the names, ages and temperatures of all people coming to be vaccinated will be recorded.

According to the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant (SAPM), Dr Faisal Sultan out of a total population of 220 million people in Pakistan, only 100 million people would be vaccinated. The vaccine is used successfully in China, Hungary, the United Arab Emirates and other countries.

The vaccine can be up to 86 percent effective where efforts are made to make it available to 70 percent of the population by the end of the year. The vaccine can cause fever or mild pain for a day, he said.

Vaccination centers have been set up all over Pakistan with the capacity to immunize 40,000 people per day and will be improved over time, he added.

It should be mentioned that 20 million doses of AstraZenica from the Global Vaccine Alliance International (GAVI), 30 million doses of Covax from the World Health Organization, 20-30 million doses from another Chinese company ( Cansino) would be received while among the latter of Russian origin Sputnik vaccine has been approved for emergency use in the country.

Dr Faisal Sultan added that the COVID-19 vaccination would be voluntary and no one would be required to take the vaccine. The corona vaccine will be available free of charge in all public hospitals, while emergency use of the vaccine has been introduced for field workers and the elderly.

The coronavirus vaccine will be administered once and a special card will be issued by the government as proof. Vaccinated people could use this card anywhere in the world, he informed.

NCOC has established a national vaccine administration and coordination unit (NVACC) at the federal level and provincial vaccine administration and coordination centers (PVACC) in the four provinces and AJK and GB to effectively monitor the vaccination process.

The district vaccine administration and coordination unit will be attached to the PVACC to monitor the process at the district level.

Iram Naveed, the focal person for immunization at PIMS hospital said they had prepared lists of doctors, paramedics and support staff (ward boys, health workers, security guards) and sent to the administration of the district. Around 2,000 PIMS health workers were directly involved in the treatment of Covid patients and they would be vaccinated as a priority.

Since the pandemic broke, the government and CNOC have worked hard to tackle the pandemic and with the adoption of prudent policies and their execution, the country has remained immune to the disastrous effects like many other countries where the figure had reached hundreds and thousands. deceased. Hats off to the doctors who have worked tirelessly for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, saving them from the devastating effects of the pandemic and protecting the country from its massive spread.

