Boris Johnson tries to reassure North East during his visit after the discovery of a ‘mutant’ Covid-19 strain in the region

The Prime Minister sought to reassure the Northeast during a visit to the region the day after the discovery of a mutant strain of Covid-19 in Teesside.
The South African variant, which had previously been discovered in London and the south, was diagnosed in Middlesbrough by random sequencing from Public Health England, city council confirmed on Friday evening.
‘Surge testing’ is offered to all adults living in the area where the case was discovered, although door-to-door testing, as offered in parts of London, Surrey and Kent , have not yet been deployed.
On Saturday, Boris Johnson visited the Fujifilm Diosynth site in Billingham, which is expected to produce 60 million doses of a new coronavirus vaccine, before visiting a Newcastle diagnostics company that has developed a rapid Covid-19 test.
Speaking to reporters in Newcastle, he tried to reassure people in the North East concerned about the new strain. One study has raised concerns that the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine may be less effective against this variant, although government scientists say the vaccine is still likely to prevent people from becoming seriously ill if they catch the disease.
Mr Johnson said: “On the South African variant, for [people] who may be concerned about this, I think it’s important to stress that we believe, or have no reason not to believe, should I say, that our vaccines are effective in dealing with both death and serious illness for all variants, so I just think it’s important for people to know that. Vaccination is very very useful in all eventualities. “
Asked why door-to-door testing had not yet been introduced in Middlesbrough, he replied: ‘As I understand it, it’s in a postcode, it’s in postcode TS7 , the local authority is in the lead there.
“We are performing surge testing in this zip code and people with that zip code will be contacted and should seek any information they get on how to protect themselves.”
The Prime Minister insisted the government was doing everything it could to prevent the mutant strains from entering the UK.
He said: “We acted as soon as we learned about the South African variant and stopped direct travel from South Africa and you know the quarantine arrangements that we are putting in place, so already, although you are not from the South In Africa or one of the 33 countries on the red list, you have to do a lot to prove that you can come back to this country.
“You have to do a test before you fly; you must obtain a passenger locator form; then you have to quarantine for 10 days, you have to get tested on the second day, the eighth day, we are being very very hard.
“Then, for the 33 countries on the red list, as you know, from Monday you go directly from your arrival to one of the 4600 hotel rooms where you are there for 11 days, you take your tests the second, the eighth day, it’s a great thing that we do. “
