Jokowi Secures Government Accountability for Collaborative Events After Covid-19 Vaccination





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi guarantees that the government will support all post-incident events Covid-19 vaccination. This is stated in Presidential Regulation No. 14 of 2021 regarding changes to Presidential Regulation No. 99 of 2020 regarding the purchase of vaccines and the implementation of vaccines in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic which was signed on February 9, 2021. In article 11 A paragraph (1) Perpres 14/2021, it is stated that the government assumes the legal responsibility of the supplier the Covid-19 vaccineincluding for safety (security), quality (quality)and efficiency (efficiency) immunogenisitis. In addition, subsections (4) and (5) state that the government is also legally responsible for cases of post-monitoring events. vaccination in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations, before or after the determination of a public health emergency. Read: Jokowi signs presidential decree, citizens reject Covid-19 vaccination threatened not to receive social assistance “For cases of follow-up events after vaccination against Covid-19, as indicated in paragraph (1), the treatment and treatment is carried out in accordance with medical indications and treatment protocols”, it reads. Article 15A, subsection (4). In the next paragraph, it is stipulated that the cost of treatment and care is insured with provisions; for active participants of the national health insurance program, covered by

the national health insurance mechanism; and B. for non-active participants in the national health insurance program and other than participants in the national health insurance program, it is funded by other funding mechanisms from the state revenue and expenditure budget which is implemented in accordance with statutory provisions in the field of State finance “In the event that there is a post-vaccination follow-up case which is affected by the Covid-19 vaccine product on the basis of the results of the causal study referred to in Article 15A paragraph (3) and the case results in disability or death, compensation will be awarded by the government ”, reads Article 15E, paragraph (1).). Further regulated in subsection (2), the compensation referred to in subsection (1) shall be in the form of a disability award or a death benefit. Other provisions concerning the criteria, form and value of the amount of compensation for consequences vaccination Covid-19 referred to in subsection (1) shall be determined by the Minister of Health after obtaining the approval of the Minister of Finance.







