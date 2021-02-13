Who is Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor investigating Donald Trump for possible electoral tampering?





This isn’t the first time Willis has received national attention, however. In 2014, when Willis was assistant district attorney, she led the landmark prosecution of a dozen Atlanta public school educators for allegedly engaging in a widespread and skillfully disguised conspiracy to cheat. on standardized test results in an effort to protect their jobs and earn administrator bonuses. In his opening statement, Willis described cheat parties, in which educators erased bad responses from students and replaced them with good ones at fish and oatmeal dinners. I can’t make it up, she told the jury.

Eleven of the 12 defendants were ultimately convicted in what the New York Times called the biggest cheating scandal in the country’s history.

After defeating Howard, her former boss, in the Democratic primary with 73% of the vote, then defeating victory in November in the strongly Democratic County of Fulton, Willis became the first woman to be elected as a county attorney. “We’ve all made history,” Willis told his campaign staff and supporters after the primary victory in August. My staff and I will do the right thing, every time and every time, whether the cameras are on us or we’re dealing with something no one knows about except us and this family.

In this victory celebration, Willis nodded to another black woman who had achieved political notoriety 17 years earlier, also beating her former boss to win an AD race in California: Kamala Harris . She told the crowd that she and new running mate Joe Biden share an alma mater. “Let me say one last thing,” Willis told his enthusiastic supporters. “Isn’t it good to be a Howard University alumnus.”

According to his campaign website, Willis joined the district attorney’s office in 2002, after graduating from Emory Law School and a few years in private practice, initially working in the serious and business divisions. serious. She was subsequently promoted to the post of Deputy Prosecutor of the Trial Division. In 2018, she left the prosecutor’s office and opened her own practice.

This week Willis, who told Maddow that she and her family had suffered death threats since her investigation was announced, said his office’s investigation would not be limited to Donald Trump alone. The investigation looks like it will go beyond that phone call we discussed, Willis said on MSNBC.

It is expected to include a review of Senator Lindsey Graham’s phone call to Raffensperger in November about mail-in ballots; the brutal dismissal last month of Byung J. Pak, the US District Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, who also rejected Trump’s claims of voter fraud; and the false statements that Rudolph W. Giuliani, the president’s personal lawyer, made before state legislative committees.

An investigation is like an onion, Willis told The New York Times. We never know. You take something out, then you find something else. She added that anything relevant to the attempts to interfere with the elections in Georgia will be under review.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos