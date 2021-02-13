UK Prime Minister optimistic about easing restrictions





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is optimistic about England’s path to ease restrictions on coronaviruses, while South Africa is set to reopen its land borders with 20 countries. Johnson says that while the overall number of cases has remained high in the UK, the infection rate is falling and the roll-out of the vaccination program has made “enormous progress”. Johnson is due to expose his roadmap out of the lockout for England on February 22. “I am optimistic (about the plan to ease the restrictions),” he told reporters on Saturday. “I won’t hide from you. I am optimistic but we have to be careful.” His comments came as scientists continued to urge caution over the easing of current controls. A scientist briefing the UK government said ministers risked a third wave of a pandemic as large as the current pandemic if they act too quickly. But experts are confident the immunization program is on track to meet the goal of offering a vaccine to all four major priority groups – including those over 70 – by Monday. Johnson said the effectiveness of the vaccines in helping reduce infection rates would be key to determining how quickly they could ease restrictions. He also echoed words from UK Health Minister Matt Hancock, who suggested that a combination of vaccines and therapies could make COVID-19 a “manageable disease” like the seasonal flu. “A new disease like this will take time for humanity to adjust, but we (we are adapting),” he said. “I think in due course it will become something we just live with.” Meanwhile, South Africa will reopen a number of its land borders to allow normal movement after restrictions were implemented to control the rise in COVID-19 infections last month. The Home Office said 20 land borders, including those with Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Botswana, will reopen after January 11. South Africa has recorded the highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths on the African continent, with more than 1.4 million cases and more than 47,000 deaths. And in Poland, scientists have discovered that a strain of the coronavirus found in mink on a farm in the north of the country can be transmitted to humans and vice versa. COVID-19 was found in mink in Kartuzy County late last month, in what agriculture officials said was the first such case in Poland, raising fears of expensive slaughter in a industry that has more than 350 farms in the country. “The data obtained from the chief sanitary inspectorate and the experiences of last year in Denmark and the Netherlands clearly indicate that in Poland too this virus can spread from mink to humans and vice versa,” a the Ministry of Agriculture said on Saturday. The Danish herd of some 17 million mink was ordered to be slaughtered in November after hundreds of farms suffered outbreaks and authorities found mutated strains of the virus among people. Following the discovery of the coronavirus at the farm in Kartuzy County, Polish authorities said all mink would be slaughtered.

