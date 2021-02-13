China doesn’t have genocide, China doesn’t have genocide, China doesn’t have genocide, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijianclaims at a press conference on January 28, pushing back the Americas bipartisan consensus that there is, in fact, genocide. The Chinese Communist Party’s litany of denial and shocking self-justification only intensified after the determination by then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Jan. 19 that the Chinese government is committing genocide against Uyghurs and other Turkish groups in the Xinjiang Autonomous Territory.

The recent designation, although a step in the right direction, is far from sufficient. Just as Joe Biden called the atrocities against my people genocide during his presidential campaign. While it was heartening to see President Biden on Wednesday, in his first appeal to Chinese President Xi Jinping to raise the issue of the abuses happening among my people, his administration must now combine talk and decisive action.

The recognition by the United States of the genocide against the Uyghurs was long overdue. The Uyghur Human Rights Crisis started early 2016 and intensified during President Donald Trump’s tenure. The current leadership of the Chinese Communist Party has built the the largest concentration and prison camps since World War II and detained millions of innocent Uyghurs and other Turkish ethnic groups there simply on the basis of their ethnic identity, religion or age. Traveling to a foreign country can send someone to these camps, as happened to my brother Ekpar Asat, a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist returning to China from a prestigious State Department program.

New reports suggest that camps are turned into prisons in which large groups of innocent people can be held indefinitely. Many camps contain factories run by enslaved inmates, while others Uyghurs are transported by bus to factories across China. Of Covid-19 protective masks at beauty products, our everyday objects are made by forced labor. Integration into the world commodity market, especially cotton picked and processed by Uyghurs, taints supply chains and risks implicating ordinary and unpretentious people in crimes against humanity. Yet forced labor is only one dimension of Uyghur persecution.

At the heart of its genocidal campaign, the Chinese Communist Party is forced sterilization of women to prevent the perpetuation of the Uyghur people. When their husbands are taken away, the party organizes for Han men monitoring women in their own beds, which inevitably leads to sexual abuse. A report documenting mass rapes in these barbaric camps earlier this month the US and UK governments to issue strong condemnations. At least half a million children are held in state orphanages, surrounded by barbed wire instead of their parents’ embrace.

Given the scale of the Chinese government’s crimes, which the UN definition of genocide, the US government was terribly delinquent in its determination to atrocity. Lack of global American leadership and strengths willingness to ignore rights violations in China only encouraged the Chinese Communist Party to openly and successfully question the notion of what it calls so-called universal human rights. Thus, Pompeo’s last-minute determination is shrouded in ambivalence.

Fortunately, the new Secretary of State Antony Blinken has affirmed the designation of state departments of genocide in Xinjiang. Outlining his Chinese policy, he said: We must start by approaching China from a position of strength, and highlighted America’s role as a world leader. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan recently confirmed Blinkens’ position, saying the United States must be ready to act, as well as impose costs, for what China is doing in Xinjiang.

To turn this principle into action, the first step should be for the Biden administration to lobby for prisoners like my brother. Ekpar to be able to return to their families abroad in his case, in America. Second, the new US Congress must quickly adopt the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Law, which will remove slave-made products from the American market and ensure that no American is complicit in the cruelty that produced them. Third, with Beijing set to host the 2022 Winter Games, the United States can show leadership by boycotting the Olympics in a country while committing genocide.

The Biden administration must also deploy all the tools at its disposal, including sanctions against all degrees of perpetrators as planned. under Magnitsky sanctions, to subject those responsible for the genocide to serious consequences. Sanctions will prevent criminals from profiting from the US financial market and thus deter them from aiding and encouraging genocide. To that end, the Biden administration should work with its allies to adopt similar sanctions mechanisms to jointly confront China.

But the effort must go beyond secure and established allies to empower developing countries to resist China’s coercive foreign policy as well. For too long, emerging democracies facing economic hardship have accepted the duplicable generosity of the Chinese Communist Party, accepting the help needed and providing, in return, diplomatic complicity for the genocide by defending China’s actions. Many countries sought immediate material benefit China Belt and Road Initiative the world’s most ambitious infrastructure project, often seen as a state-backed campaign for world domination with disregard for the long-term integrity of their own government systems.

Human rights must be part of global diplomacy and public discourse so that all countries are compelled to speak out. Too often, Western countries opt for a human rights dialogue in private to avoid upsetting powerful countries like China. The world must accept that if the cost of stopping the destruction of an entire people is short-term prosperity, it is a sacrifice that must be made with pleasure.

The particular strength of the Americas lies in being a champion of what should be universal values: respect for the rule of law and human rights, confidence in democracy and the search for a society fair. The Americas’ own history in realizing these ideals is extremely flawed, but in the face of its own failures, it has not and will not abandon the principles themselves. Confronting China on the genocide would allow the Biden administration to restore Americans’ position as a credible and principled defender of human rights in a world that needs it more than ever.