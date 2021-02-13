Maryam in Daska’s speech says PM Imran Khan is surrounded by ‘thieves’





PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was surrounded by “thieves”.

“He has flour thieves in front of him, power thieves behind him, gas thieves on the right, sugar thieves on the left and ATMs below,” Maryam said, addressing a PML-N campaign rally for the by-elections in the NA- 75 constituency of Daska tehsil of Sialkot.

Maryam said that even if PML-N fails to secure a single Senate seat, “the PML-N and Nawaz Sharif will never sit down with this lying and incompetent Imran Khan.”

“This is not an election, it is a war, a war that Nawaz Sharif started against those who stole your votes from you,” she said.

The PML-N Vice-President, throughout her speech, lodged a complaint against the outgoing government as Usman Dar of the PTI also disputes the seat and sought to “remind” people of the “services” of the PML-N in the Punjab.

In harsh criticism of the government and in particular of Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said that when people complain about inflation “he says cut your spending.”

“Tell me, which of you got a job out of the 10 million jobs promised by the Prime Minister?” she asked the rally participants, adding: “Hasn’t the Punjab been abandoned?”

She claimed that today a “tearful Punjab is crying for (former Prime Minister) Nawaz Sharif and (former Chief Minister of Punjab) Shahbaz Sharif”.

Maryam said the one who promised 10 million jobs and five million homes “was now reduced to chickens, eggs and calves.”

“Forget about jobs and houses, did any of you have those chickens, eggs or calves?” she asked, adding: “To shame!”

She sought to “remind” everyone that Nawaz Sharif, on the other hand, had installed power plants.

The PML-N leader said the PTI government, on the other hand, “failed to even make a metro bus”. “They only made potholes in the middle of the roads,” she says.

Maryam, further criticizing the metro bus project, said the project took six years to complete and even then the buses “catch fire more than they roll.”

“Those that do not catch fire must be pushed to start,” she added.

Partial polls in NA-75 after seat vacancy

The NA-75 seat became vacant when PML-N MP Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah died from the coronavirus on August 2. By-ballots for the seat, as well as the seat of the PP-51 provincial assembly, will take place on February 19.

According to a report by Dawn, PPP candidates Qamar Zaman Kaira and Sumera Sahi withdrew their candidacy to support the PML-N in both seats.

“For both by-ballots, the PML-N chose family members of deceased lawmakers who previously held the seats. Nosheen Iftikhar, daughter of former MP Zahry Shah and Talat Cheema, widow of former MPA Shaukat Cheema, won the party. tickets for NA-75 and PP-51, respectively, ”the report read.

Prime Minister’s assistant resigns to run for election

The news broke a day earlier that PTI chief Usman Dar had resigned as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Youth Affairs.

Dar will contest the election from the city’s NA-75 area and will resume, according to sources, his official duties as the prime minister’s special assistant after the election.

