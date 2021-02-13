Is this the end of the obsessive hatred of Donald Trump?





Hating Trump has been a passion, an addiction, a compulsion. Let impeachment be the last hurray.

(Matt Chase | The New York Times)

By Keith Olbermann | For the New York Times

| February 13, 2021, 5:00 p.m.

I hated Donald Trump when hating Donald Trump wasn’t cool.

My credentials date back to December 15, 1983, when CNN sent me to cover a public forum featuring moguls from four New York sports teams. One of them, the newly created owner of the long forgotten New Jersey generals, stood up and spoke endless nonsense for what sounded like 20 minutes.

He promised the signing of superstar players he would never sign. He announced the hiring of immortal coaches that he would never hire. He scheduled a press conference the next day to confirm everything, and the next day never came.

As I finished recording one-on-one interviews with the other three owners, George Steinbrenner, Sonny Werblin and Fred Wilpon, he emerged from the darkness and began answering questions into my mic before I don’t ask them. He repeated his boasting of future glory, but this time he mentioned an entirely different set of coaches and players than those he had on the podium. As we were helping the team get into our newsroom, I said to my equally bewildered producer: What was wrong with that guy from Trump?

I have a certain seniority on this subject.

I was there almost at the start of the great hate, twice stopped lucrative sinecures in sports to create a pro bono video series warning of Trump, and now I’m here with everyone watching Impeachment in Absentia and wonder if we will ever have the opportunity to exorcise the enmity.

As obscenely insufficient as it may sound, the only real consequence of this second trial may be the unofficial end of Trumps’ political life. Senator Lisa Murkowsk is lukewarm on Wednesday, I guess I don’t see how Donald Trump could be re-elected as president again could be the closest thing to a tangible result.

Much more than the outcome of the trial was predetermined: anyone on either side could have accurately mapped game by game. Regardless of your support, it turned out exactly as you expected.

Trump’s lawyers, who seem to turn as often and stumble as those imaginary football stars and coaches he told me he would steal 38 years ago, fabricated the useful fantasy of unconstitutionality. It provided Republican senators with an excuse to watch a video of themselves and their colleagues about to be captured and killed by a mob, while saying it was truly horrible, but it’s just a shame that we don’t have jurisdiction over an ex president and oh by the way these impeachers didn’t do a great and solemn job and see I said something nice about the Democrats so I’m for unity unlike that guy from Biden.

If that’s all we get, what happens to the hate?

Since 2015, we, the enemies of Trump, have at least structured this calculation in our minds: if it were to disappear, we could even call it. The basic human need created by Trump Ubiquity was the shutdown of Trump Ubiquity. Even Trump’s campaign postmortem indicated that beyond the embarrassment of the pandemic, his loss was due in part to the exhaustion of his voters.

But the most important need is one that travels along a very broad spectrum from revenge to prosecution to justice, to be adopted in public and on television, with both his henchmen and our psyches beaten as witnesses. This itself was to some extent prevented by the absence of the star witness. Not only did Trump remain in exile in Elba-Lago, he was smart to do so. His lawyers had to stick to their one-word script, and as it may have been brought to your attention, Trump does not.

Yet we too stick to a scenario, as the impeachment celebrants attempt to win the hearts and minds of jurors who did not appropriate one or the other. Trump may have insulted himself at this and asked his surrogates to fight him, but the lawsuit put a new spotlight on an addict whose rehabilitation was not going well. He’s not here, but it’s still The impeachment of Donald J. Trump, about Donald J. Trump, with applause for Donald J. Trump and with Donald J. Trump as Donald J. Trump. His ego and his coffers need you to watch, tweet, rage.

So you don’t watch, to enlarge the collective spitting of him? Are you giving oxygen to an amoral human torch? The Resistance did not create or strengthen Trump. But we made the first classic mistake in concluding that our ideas, our analysis and our morals would convince his followers that they were tragically wrong. When that failed, we made the second classic mistake by assuming that we didn’t make our first mistake hard enough or clearly enough. I’m not ready to believe that we started it, but I, for one, was strong and blasphemous enough to peel the paint off my walls.

Yet we cannot underestimate the power of just, organic hate to overwhelm everything else. It’s hard to fathom now, but in the epic sitcom All in the Family, one of the best running jokes was entirely for Carroll OConnors Archie Bunker to face Bea Arthurs Maude Findlay and announce the identity of the worst president in history. He stretched it out and he pronounced it badly and when he sang Fraaaaanklin. Delllllano. Roooooooosevelt !; she would erupt in paroxysms of liberal rage at her heresy.

These pieces of political passion were performed some 25 years after Roosevelt’s death and were therefore a real-time testament to something that the half-century since has erased: Beloved and revered as it could be, FDR was also passionately hated and blamed, and his memory alone could spark political battles at least until the 1970s.

One wonders if Trump’s visceral hatred will end soon. Or if it ever will be.

Just as I have a lot more history with Trump than I would have liked, I also have a position on the subject of people who use Political Soylent whom they clearly don’t like, don’t want to see and do not want to eat.

Around this time of year in 1998 I was at the Super Bowl on assignment for NBC and also did a week of celebrity-themed shows for my little niche, shop, offbeat MSNBC news hour. . We were all set to interview John Lithgow in front of the kitchen fridge at Third Rock From the Sun when my producer announced that there had been a slight change in the plans: I would rather interview Tim Russert via satellite from Washington, because the president could resign because of his relationship with Monica Lewinsky.

Our audience first doubled, then tripled. The intoxicating, news-rich, and unpredictable debut of the show we subtly renamed White House in Crisis made the viewing compelling. Then came a huge cloud of the kind of illogicality that can be applied to anything after Trump’s second impeachment trial.

Weeks would go by without substantial journalistic development of any kind. The ethical boost from those who sued President Clinton has become more evident and more disturbing. It wasn’t just disgusting, it was boring.

The audience has quadrupled. I began to openly denigrate the narrative, the Republicans, and our own coverage. The audience has quintupled. I started to plead to be released from my contract so that I could return to sports broadcasting. The audience increased eightfold. All of the evidence, from focus groups to viewer polls to simple anecdotes, indicated that viewers hated every minute of the story, but felt they could both indulge their culpable addiction to its news and being absolved, hearing it from a guy who felt just as good. slimy saying it like they felt slimy hearing it. I escaped a month before the trial. The odds have endured.

Then President Clinton was acquitted, and the ratings collapsed so much that over the next four years MSNBC changed its programming 17 times for my old slot machine. And then, rather improbable, I was brought back on the 18th to do the Countdown series.

What kind of television and cultural hearing will it produce after arraignment? The most compelling political television coverage of all time was either the Army-McCarthy hearings of 1954 or the Senate Committee hearings at Watergate in 1973. The latter is probably winning for its longevity and twists. But both provide a blueprint if either of our leaders is truly to etch the full story of the insurgency indelibly in the retinas of the story.

No matter how right you or I might think the anti-Trump side is, these earlier investigations weren’t choreographed and almost scripted between accusers and excusers. And they didn’t start and end with video sets of incitement and crime, however frightening and unforgettable they may have been.

The McCarthy and Watergate audiences were untargeted, exploratory, and certainly organic surveys. The revelations, the shock, the urgency for action and the opposing camps slowly built up, not integrated.

Would hate be better combated and the nation would be better served by a long and meticulous public inquiry into the attack on Capitol Hill or even the entire Trump presidency, which has shaped something like the Watergate hearings, the hearings Army-McCarthy and the 9/11 Commission? Or are the wounds too recent to be fully reopened? If we had had television and Ken Burns, would his documentary The Civil War have been a staple in 1866? Of course, there is already historical revisionism about Trump and the January 6 conspirators. Any feeling that we might be too quick to relive the nightmare must confront the reality that the proverbial first draft in the story often becomes the final version with only minor edits.

Ultimately, if this latest spasm of the greatest threat to democracy doesn’t ease hatred, it won’t be because we who hate Trump are exhausted, traumatized, or healed. Maybe that’s because even if 17 Republican Senators were to shock the world now, there really is nothing they can do to Donald Trump that we think would be enough.

The only thing we really want to watch are criminal trials. In this case, the global popcorn shortage could be an extinction-level event.

(Mark J. Terrill | AP file photo) In this May 3, 2007 photo, Keith Olbermann poses at the Ronald Regan Library in Simi Valley, California.

Keith Olbermann is a journalist, writer and broadcaster.

