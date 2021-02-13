Increase of 8,844 cases, total positive of Covid-19 to 1,210,703





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Positive cases of the corona virus (Covid-19) added 8,844 people today, Saturday (2/13). Thus, the total positive cases of Covid-19 in Indonesia reaching 1,210,703 people. Of these, 32,936 people died (an increase of 280 people) and 1,016,036 others were declared cured (an increase of 11,919 people). The data was compiled by the Ministry of Health until 12:00 PM WIB. During that time, there were 161,731 active cases or positive patients with Covid-19 who were treated or undergoing independent isolation. The total number of Covid-19 suspects to date has reached 79,653 people, while the specimens examined were 37,816 specimens.

The day before, Friday (12/2), the cumulative number of positive cases of Covid-19 was 1,201,859 people. Of these, 32,656 people died and 1,004,117 others were declared cured. To remove the cases of Covid-19 that have not declined, the government has implemented the Java-Bali Restrictions on Community Activities (PPKM) that began in early January. Photo: CNNIndonesia / Basith Subastian

Infographic of three new Covid-19 mutations destroying the world Photo: CNNIndonesia / Basith SubastianInfographic of three new Covid-19 mutations destroying the world PPKM was extended by changing the concept to a micro scale, which took place February 9-22. The government does not adopt large-scale social restrictions (PSBB) or confinement. President Joko Widodo questioned the function of regional quarantine or city lockdown. According to him, micro-regional quarantine through the application of community activity restrictions (PPKM) is more effective. Jokowi warned local governments not to impose a lockdown. He believes the restrictions can be applied on a small scale. The government is also trying to remove the peak in Covid-19 cases after the Chinese New Year holiday. One of them is to prohibit ASN from leaving the city during the Chinese New Year holidays. In addition, the government is pursuing the objective of the Covid-19 vaccination which began on January 13, 2021 in order to pursue community immunity (collective immunity). Jokowi has set a target for the injection of the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Sinovas to be completed within a year. (time to)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos