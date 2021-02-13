Impeachment trial sacrifices our values ​​just to sack Donald Trump





In the 1946 film Gilda, Rita Hayworth may have delivered the ultimate film noir line. Looking at her former lover, she declared, I hate you so much that I would destroy myself to take you with me. Hayworth made self-destruction appealing. This line came to my mind as I watched House impeachment officials and Democratic senators systematically reject the core values ​​that once defined fair trial and American values ​​under the Constitution. .

When Donald Trump Donald Trump Capitol Police to Vote No Confidence Against Leaders Graham’s post-election call with Georgian Secretary of State to be investigated: Trump report told McCarthy rioters’ “ more upset than you by the election ” not being given due process in the House, managers shrugged their shoulders and said due process was not required. When the defense objected that Trump’s January 6 speech was protected under the First Amendment, the House scoffed at the fact that free speech is not only unenforceable but frivolous in an impeachment. Nothing, it seems, is so sacred that it cannot be cast in pursuit of Trump. Time and time again it was clear that his trial was about the verdict and not our constitutional values.

Even with the acquittal virtually secure, there was no room for constitutional niceties like freedom of speech or due process. There was only one problem the same that drove our media and our politics for four years: Trump. Meanwhile, some of us have objected that extreme legal interpretations and biased coverage destroy our legal and journalistic values. It was not done out of love for Trump: I voted against him in two elections and have consistently denounced his actions and rhetoric, including his January 6 speech. However, I cherish our values ​​more than I love them.

This is why Trump’s second impeachment trial went on with a flowering of film noir, featuring the same lost innocence, the same stubborn cynicism, and the desperate desire for this kind of film, evidently when the directors of the House have rejected due process in impeachment proceedings. Undoubtedly, the House could have held at least a few days of hearings and still impeach Trump before stepping down. He knew the Senate would not hold a trial until the end of his term, so he had until January 20 to impeach him. He did so on January 13.

A hearing would have given Trump a formal opportunity to respond to the allegation against him; no one has ever been arraigned without such an opportunity. This would have allowed witnesses to be called (including many who were already speaking publicly), to create even a minimal record for the trial. Yet the Chamber refused and then refused for more than four weeks to call a dozen witnesses with direct evidence to create a case even after his immediate indictment.

So the House could have afforded basic due process, but it chose not to do it simply because it was not obligated to do so. Confronted with the matter in the Senate, a House Director scoffed at the idea that Trump should be given more due process. Representative Ted Lieu said Trump is receiving all the processes he is owed. A frightening response, since Trump received none in the House. There was a time when denying due process would have been shocking. Even if you think that due process is not required in an arraignment, it is expected. We don’t give due process to people just because we have to.

It’s like decency, courtesy, and other values. They are not respected because they are obligatory but because they are right. It is a value that defines us and defines our actions. In addition, it is a process dedicated to respecting the Constitution. To deny a fundamental constitutional value in its defense is to burn down a house in the name of fire safety. Yet the House’s position is that a President can be impeached and tried without any hearing, investigation or witness recordings.

Then came the issue of freedom of speech. The Trump defense has argued that it is fundamentally wrong to impeach a president for a speech protected by the First Amendment. House managers quoted a letter from law professors declaring the argument frivolous even though some of those professors believe Trump’s speech can indeed be protected in cases like Brandenburg v Ohio.

Understanding how such language would be considered protected by the courts is relevant to whether it should be treated as a constitutional violation for the purposes of impeachment. Just as the courts strike a balance between the value of a criminal prosecution and the impact on free speech, the Senate can strike that same balance in an impeachment trial. Even if you think that the First Amendment does not apply in a case of incitement, you still have to decide whether that represented an incitement or an exercise of freedom of expression. Yet in a letter that ran with circular logic, the professors said the First Amendment does not apply to impeachment proceedings. At least not in a lawsuit against Trump.

House managers were asked why they had not presented cases with specific elements of incitement to hatred presented by the Supreme Court. The leader’s representative, Jamie Raskin, happily said this case and Trump was a one-off example of presidential incitement with its own ill-defined elements. In other words, it does not necessarily have to meet the definition of inducement. With such logic, the House could have impeached Trump for violations of the Endangered Species Act and said it must not involve any endangered species.

This impeachment trial captures our age of rage. For four years, people demanded total impunity by rejecting legal or journalistic standards. They have claimed that attacks on free speech, due process or media objectivity are noble in the prosecution of Trump. You can be considered a lion for rejecting such values ​​in order to have it. A few years ago, a trial would have been considered flawed without direct evidence, due process or clear standards. Still, this is an essay by Trump, and many have allowed Trump to define them more than their values. Like Gilda, they are ready to destroy their values ​​to destroy him.

Jonathan Turley is Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University and was the last senior lawyer in a Senate impeachment trial. He has been called by House Republicans as a witness in the impeachment hearings of Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, and has also consulted Senate Republicans on impeachment legal precedents ahead of the ongoing trial. You can find him on Twitter @JonathanTurley.

