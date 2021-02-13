VP distributes aid packages to flood victims in Subang





Our country is prone to natural disasters. The United Nations and the World Bank have also placed Indonesia on the list of countries most exposed to natural hazards in the world. Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin on Saturday handed over humanitarian aid packages from President Joko Widodo to flood victims in Subang district, West Java province. The aid packages include 1,500 basic food packages, 200 household cleaning tools, 1,000 rapid test kits, 300,000 face masks, 5,000 cleaning gloves and 1,000 mattresses. Vice-President Amin, along with West Java Deputy Governor Uu Ruzhanul Ulum and Subang District Chief Ruhimat symbolically handed over aid packages to two selected flood victims during the an event at the Pamanukan sub-district office. In his remarks, Amin expressed the government’s concern over the flash floods that have inundated various parts of Indonesia, including Subang District, over the past two months. “Our country is prone to natural disasters. The United Nations and the World Bank have also placed Indonesia on the list of countries most exposed to natural hazards in the world,” he said. In the face of this difficult reality, emergency disaster response, recovery and reconstruction efforts could not be led by government agencies alone. Mitigation of the effects of disasters cannot be done by government alone. To this end, non-governmental organizations and the private sector should also contribute to disaster mitigation, recovery and reconstruction efforts, he said. “Collaborative efforts are so essential for successful rehabilitation and reconstruction processes in disaster areas,” said Vice President Amin. Various regions of Indonesia are prone to natural disasters. During the first two months of 2021, several hydrological disasters occurred in the islands of Sumatra, Java, Kalimantan and Sulawesi. On the island of Java, for example, flash floods inundated parts of Semarang in central Java following torrential rains that hit the city last week. Landslides also hit Cihanjuang village, Cimanggung subdistrict, Sumedang district, West Java province, on January 9. Meanwhile, on the island of Sumatra, flash floods and a landslide damaged seven houses and broke a bridge in the village of Wih Ni Durin, Syiah Utama sub-district, Bener Meriah district, province of Aceh, following relentless heavy rains in the Gayo highlands region. On the island of Kalimantan, massive flooding and landslides also hit parts of South Kalimantan following an unrelenting downpour on January 12. The floods affected the districts of Banjar, Tapin, Tabalong, Balangan and Hulu Sungai Tengah and the towns of Tanah Laut and Banjar Baru. Severe flooding, triggered by heavy rains that have not stopped since January 12, are believed to have killed 15 people, flooded 24,379 homes and displaced 39,549 people. Related News: Extreme weather forecast in Indonesian regions February 10-16: BMKG Related news: Indonesia hit by 372 disasters since early 2021: BNPB Close MODIFIED BY INE

