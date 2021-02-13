How strong is the defense against the impeachment of Donald Trump’s First Amendment?





In the Senate, the defense team for former President Donald Trumps used a series of quick videos to demonstrate that the words he spoke to supporters before the storming of Capitol Hill were just the kind of words that Democrats use all the time to rally their supporters.

A key part of Trump’s defense is that his words at the January 6 rally were protected by the First Amendment. During the trial session on February 12, Trumps’ attorneys asked two questions about the First Amendment.

First, that the First Amendment to the Constitution apply in this chamber to these impeachment proceedings, said Michael van der Veen, one of Trump’s lawyers. Second, if so, do the words Mr. Trump spoke on January 6 meet the definition of constitutional inducement in order to avoid the protections afforded by the First Amendment? I will explain why the answers to these two questions must be a categorical yes.

In general terms, his lawyers in the impeachment trial maintain that what he said at the January 6 rally was in line with the standards of political discourse and not a call for violence.

How strong are these arguments, legally speaking? We reached out to 10 First Amendment law experts, from various ideological backgrounds, to see what they thought about defending Trump’s free speech. Their opinions differed, but virtually all agreed that an impeachment trial does not have the same standards as a traditional criminal trial. This means that senators have a lot of leeway to judge Trump’s words.

What Trump’s Defense Team Support

Much of the memo tabled by the Trumps Defense team focuses on the First Amendment. In that memo, the defense team argued that:

Trump’s comments were well within the standards of political discourse that is protected by the First Amendment, including elected officials.

Trump specifically urged rally attendees to make their voices heard in a peaceful and patriotic manner.

The ensuing violence does not turn Mr. Trumps’ protected speech into unprotected speech.

How do we assess whether President Trump’s words qualify as First Amendment incitement or protected speech?

Lawyers we contacted were divided over how difficult it was to call what Trump said incitement.

Among those who see it as a relatively clear example of incitement and therefore unprotected by the First Amendment is Rodney Smolla, dean of Delaware Law School at Widener University.

Trump’s words on Jan.6 must be read in the context of his pattern of growing lies and rhetoric that begins this summer, Smolla said. His intention was to incite the crowd to disrupt the constitutional process. This disruption was not scheduled for a vague future date. It was intended for an immediate march on the Capitol.

Smollas’ point of view is echoed by more than 100 legal experts who have signed an open letter on the matter. The letter argued that any First Amendment defense raised by President Trump’s lawyers would be legally frivolous.

Kermit Roosevelt, a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania, said the argument for Trump’s words to qualify as incitement becomes stronger if you look at Trump’s reaction to the attack, his story of messages to his. supporters and the fact that many of them apparently understood it as urging. them to storm the Capitol.

However, other legal experts said it was not that easy.

Howard M. Wasserman, professor of law at Florida International University, said the standard of inducement under the Supreme Court ruling in Brandenburg v. Ohio is that unlawful behavior resulting from a speech must be imminent, probable, and intentional by the speaker, licensed for hyperbole rhetoric, metaphor, jokes and exaggeration.

This makes the threshold for qualifying something very narrow and rarely met, said Nicole Ligon, supervising attorney at Duke University Law Schools First Amendment Clinic.

The current case is a tough call, Wasserman said, as the statements were so close in time and place to Capitol Hill and the crowd was so excited and willing to act on what he said. I happen to believe it was protected because that was largely an overestimate. But some very good scholars, usually protectors of the word, think not.

Trump’s January 6 speech contained passages that could be read as incitement, but he also used words like peacefully. How does the First Amendment precedent approach speech that has conflicting elements?

Researchers have widely agreed that just using a word as peacefully in speech does not automatically make it protected. The law has the big picture.

If the general tenor of a statement calls for illegal action at this time, but the speaker then says, Oh, but do not do anything illegal, the court will consider the general tenor of his statements as a whole, not isolated words in isolation, Wasserman mentioned. What matters is the overall message communicated.

This is not an unusual challenge for the courts, said Andrew Koppelman, professor of law at Northwestern University. First Amendment law deals with ambiguity the same way the law always deals with ambiguity of intent: you make a holistic judgment based on all the evidence, he said. It happens all the time in criminal trials.

Smolla added that the crowd’s reaction, captured in videos shown by House impeachment officials, strengthens the case for incitement by showing the interaction between Trump and the crowd in real time. .

Many in the crowd started shouting phrases like take the Capitol as Trump spoke, demonstrating how they understood his message, Smolla said. As Trump heard these chants himself, he stepped up his emotional intensity and rhetoric. This kind of call-response interaction backs the case against him, demonstrating that he knew how his words were understood, and how he reveled in and encouraged that understanding.

Does the fact that this is a Senate impeachment trial, rather than a court trial, affect how the First Amendment applies?

We found almost universal agreement that any First Amendment protection Trump might claim in court would be based on weaker grounds in a Senate impeachment trial. The two procedures are simply not the same.

There are good arguments that the Senate can indict for conduct or speech that could not lead to criminal sanction, said Eugene Volokh, a law professor at UCLA.

A president, Koppelman said, has the power to reveal to Vladimir Putin the names of all American spies in Russia. He can make a speech proposing a constitutional amendment that would allow extermination camps for African Americans and Jews. He can order the entire navy to be scuttled in the ocean.

All of these acts would constitute unpayable acts even though the right of presidents to speak out is constitutionally protected in the courts, Koppelman said.

Several legal experts have gone so far as to say that Trump’s facing a Senate trial renders the First Amendment argument moot.

For the purposes of his potential conviction in the impeachment trial, I consider the question irrelevant, said Timothy Zick, professor of law at the College of William & Mary. Presidents and other officials can be indicted and convicted for offenses committed through speech, including speech that would be protected if an ordinary citizen used the same words.

In fact, says Ashutosh Bhagwat, a law professor at the University of California-Davis, impeachment and firing could be viewed as a human resource issue.

Arraignment is at the heart of a staff action against an employee, he said. And there is a well-established rule that when government employees speak in their capacity as employees, they are disciplined regardless of the First Amendment.

Does the First Amendment protect public officials if they tell lies?

Lies are generally protected as free speech unless they cause serious damage such as libel or fraud, Zick said. The case establishing that false statements are protected involved a candidate for local political office who lied about winning the Congressional Medal of Honor, Wasserman said.

However, he added, the truth or falsity of the speech has nothing to do with incitement. It’s an incitement to urge the crowd to take imminent lawless action to stop the theft, whether or not there has been a theft.

If Trump were condemned by the Senate, could this lead to further restrictions on free speech?

Most pundits agreed that the Trump case is so unusual and so different from the likely future First Amendment cases that they are not particularly concerned about an anti-free speech precedent resulting from a Senate conviction.

If the prosecution theory is that the First Amendment doesn’t limit what is considered improper conduct, which I think it is, there should be no effect, Roosevelt said.

UCLA Volokh said any future impact of the Senate verdict will depend on how senators justify their decision.

If the Senate says: This speech is an unprotected incitement, and therefore a crime, which is why we condemned, then that would absolutely be cited as a precedent for punishing a lot of other speeches, be it his anti- speech. police-brutality, anti-abortion speech, speech by animal rights activists or environmental activists, or any other speech to a group in which most members abide by the law but a few might commit crimes , did he declare.

On the other hand, said Volokh, if the Senate says, we condemn Trump and exclude him from future office because we believe his speech was a breach of his duty as president, whether or not he was criminally punishable, that would be much more. target. on his role as a government official, and would not set a precedent applicable to ordinary people’s speech.

