Benchmarking and Indias options

Under President Xi Jinping, plans for China’s space dream, as he calls it, have been highlighted as the new superpower finally seeks to catch up with the United States and Russia after years of belatedly reaching their milestones space. Ambitions begin with a space station in its own China that has been deliberately left out of the International Space Station effort with parts assembly in space scheduled to begin this year and crewed use is expected to begin in 2022. China also plans to build a base on the moon with the country aiming to establish a lunar mission by 2029.

Recently, it was reported that China is testing some kind of space plane, which can be reused many times. A reusable spacecraft, as the name suggests, can undertake multiple space trips, potentially reducing the overall cost of launch activities.

A single conventional spacecraft costing hundreds of Crores is virtually rendered useless after a single mission. This experimental vessel reached an altitude of about 350 km, which corresponds to previous manned flights from China. The spacecraft also released an unknown object into orbit before returning to Earth. Once the tests were completed, such a vehicle could be used for the logistical support of a space station and perform many tactical tasks, including repairing satellites and transporting astronauts and cargo to and from orbit. The Chinese spacecraft has been reported to be related to the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle operated by the US Air Force. If confirmed as a space plane, China would become only the third country to successfully launch such a vehicle into orbit after the United States and the former Soviet Union (it is reported that a space plane Indian is also being manufactured).

Chinese astronauts and scientists have also spoken of manned missions to the Moon and Mars as they strive to become a global space power.

There is little distinction between China’s civilian and military space programs, fueling suspicion about Beijing’s space ambitions. With the new Tianhe space station, Beijing is on the verge of creating another battlefield.

It would be the first manned space station. The launch of its base module on a Long March 5B will take place in 2021. The space station will orbit at an altitude of approximately 380 kilometers with an inclination of between 41 and 43 degrees. This step will militarize space and will be the start of a space war in the sky.

Without a doubt, it will challenge the United States and the world. Geopolitically, this scenario parallels the Indo-Pacific theater, where China will assert its claims in close space in due course. It would be like capturing a height in the mountains similar to terrain of tactical importance.

Last year, China called space a critical area of ​​international strategic competition, having seen space security as the cornerstone of strategic protection of its national development. This has alarmed India and the world community, as it signals that China implicitly views space as another battleground, despite the country’s posture of being against the militarization of space.

Indias options

India has several options. Firstly, because it enjoys a good reputation among nations and secondly because it has a good scientific base within ISRO, which can perform very difficult space missions with small budgets. It must be exploited by the nation. Third, India’s strategic partnership with the United States can benefit from space technology in a very economical way. Rather than reinventing technology, India should be able to harness the advanced technologies available from the West to wrest the Chinese initiative. There needs to be geopolitical and geostrategic leverage, which India can do to compensate for the asymmetry with China for its space security, etc. The recent signing of the fifth founding agreement with the United States is a step in the right direction.

This high-level agreement secures India’s future for space surveillance and missile guidance for the time being. In the existing standoff with China along the ALC in the Himalayas, India is now able to compensate for the prevailing information asymmetry with China. So this has resulted in the current impasse. It also shows the way for India to become self-sufficient on many space issues.

India happens to be China’s neighbor. China is an expansionist state. China has border issues with all of its neighbors. Therefore, China is logically antagonistic against India and finds itself in a perpetual state of confrontation with India.

China is also a peer superpower. Therefore, China has the greatest impact on global space power. India therefore has no choice but to match these capacities. However, due to weaker economic capacity, India cannot afford the same level of space activity. The answer therefore lies in India, which is trying to create a minimum of deterrence in space. China must therefore be countered, with India creating its own space and counter-space capabilities as a punitive measure. This could be made possible by India’s acquisition of niche technologies from ASAT and other non-kinetic systems in space. India is already on the path to acquiring advanced technologies in this area. The Integrated Defense Staffs (IDS) of the three services under the Ministry of Defense have already conducted a two-day IndSpaceEx with all military and scientific stakeholders in 2019. India has also successfully tested an anti interceptor missile. -satellite (A-Sat) to destroy the 740 kg Microsat-R Satellite, at 283 km altitude in low earth orbit (LEO), in hit-to-kill mode under Mission Shakti a few years ago. (See photo above). An Indian tri-service defense space agency is also being developed ahead of the formation of a full-fledged space command which is expected to be established by 2025-2027.

In addition, like QUAD, India must forge a coalition and partnership with like-minded nations. India should also harness the Indo-US strategic partnership, especially the operationalization of BECA, etc., to maintain an information dominance advantage over China through a real-time OODA loop. For example, creating this enhanced situational awareness advantage in Ladakh during the current India-China confrontation really turns into a fighting stalemate, despite the asymmetry between the two nations. China’s investment in space has been almost five times higher in India over the past 20 years.

But thanks to these geostrategic partnerships without financial costs, India is able to compete with the adversary and create a global deterrent against China. Credit goes to India’s smart geopolitical posture for securing Allied and American support. Even Joe Biden, the president-designate of the United States, has been inclined to support India. His time is likely to provide more cohesive and institutionalized American support to India and the Indo-Pacific region. India’s space strategy should be to harness niche technologies available in the United States and maximize the closer ties to space assets rather than reinventing systems. In this sense, the recent creation of a situational awareness center in Bangalore is an important step in the management of real-time information and its military application. This may compensate for China’s spatial superiority.

India is also expected to become a partner of the existing International European Space Station. Otherwise, India would have to lead by forming an Asian space station with the help of Japan, Vietnam, South Korea, Israel and even others. These kinds of similar initiatives in space are urgently needed to enable India to control mating China from a free run by slumbering bulls and take over the geopolitical and geostrategic highlands. from space. The space environment will have a cascading effect over the geographic surface of the earth towards the sovereignty and protection of the land territories of small nations.

