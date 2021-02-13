West Midlands Mayor Andy Street urges Boris Johnson to reject any return to regional lockdowns

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street is calling on the government to drop regional lockdown levels and maintain rules nationwide, as coronavirus restrictions begin to end.

The government is due to launch a review of the current lockdown on Monday, February 15 to decide when the current strict rules can be lifted. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce the results the week of February 22.

Mr Street said he wanted the restrictions to be lifted gradually, to ensure that no future wave of the virus would require another lockdown. And he said changes should be made across England.

The mayor said: “The nationwide infection rate figures are now converging. Unfortunately, the West Midlands region as a whole has the highest infection rate. But in reality, the difference between the best and the worst is much narrower than it once was, meaning that everyone treats it the same. “

Under the regional tier system, stricter restrictions were in place in Birmingham than in neighboring Worcestershire. Mr Street said: “Frankly, people took advantage of different regional arrangements. If you lived in Birmingham you went to Worcestershire for a drink, and then we saw air rocket rates in those other areas. “

He also said regional levels were “a source of division”.

“In fact, I think it was counterproductive. I would like to see a national approach, and psychologically it conveys the idea that we are all together.

“It was a divisive factor. People naturally pushed for financial support for their area, and a tremendous amount of energy was invested in that. So I think the idea that we are all together , a common approach, is easy to understand. “

However, he added: “If you have a small local outbreak, you have to be prepared to act very decisively and maybe put some very tough local restrictions in place in the affected area.”

Mr Street is calling on the government to slowly reduce lockdown restrictions, but hopes high schools will start to fully reopen around March 8.

“We need a phased lockdown. I am not someone who thinks that we will open the doors and everything is back to normal.

“When we get to March 8, which I think the government will confirm, we will still have a relatively high level of virus. So we have to be careful how we loosen things up, so that we don’t let that pile up again, because I think everyone would agree that the worst possible thing would be another wave and we would reverse. “

The government’s priority should be to reopen schools, especially secondary schools, he said.

“It’s so important, not only for the education of the children, but also for the care of the children and the release of people to return to work. So this is the real priority for me.

He also wants the government to prioritize places that contribute to people’s health, such as gymnasiums and swimming pools, as well as a gradual reopening of the economy, in particular by allowing stores and hospitality establishments to reopen over time.

“What I would like to see is amaze. The bottom line is that the government gives the dates when people can open. What I hear most of all from companies is that they need to know when they’re planning. Hopefully we will get a reopening schedule. “

The government will confirm on Monday that it has achieved its goal of offering vaccination to people aged 70 and over by February 15.

This means the next phase of the vaccination program will begin and people over the age of 60 will start receiving letters or texts from the NHS next week urging them to get the vaccine.

Another important date is March 3. It was then that Chancellor Rishi Sunak presented his budget to the House of Commons. Mr Sunak will want to explain how the government plans to rebuild the economy as the Covid crisis comes to an end.

This could really be the final lockdown, according to Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London, one of the country’s top vaccine experts. But it all depends on how the government ends it.

Last week, he told the Politico website, “I hope this will be the final lockdown, as long as we are relatively careful coming out of this lockdown.

“If we relax too quickly without seeing the effect of each relaxation step, we can do what we did before and relax too much, see an increase in the number of cases and still need to tighten the measures.”