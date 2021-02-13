Union leaders – The New Indian Express

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling farmers “pests” has deeply hurt the farming community, union leaders said on Saturday protesting the centre’s farm laws.

They also called on the farming community to respond to “diplomatic abuse” by “diplomatic punishers” by rejecting the government.

The remarks came as peasant leaders Darshan Pal, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Gurnam Singh Chaduni and Rakesh Tikait of Samyukta Kisan Morcha interacted with the press in Ghazipur, on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.

Peasant leaders also announced that on Sunday torchlight processions and candlelight marches will be held across the country to honor the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the action and the farmers who died in the process. unrest going on at Delhi’s borders ever since. November.

READ ALSO: Protesters Won’t Return Home Until Agreement Reaches BKU Chief Rakesh Tikait Says

“The event will be held from 7 pm to 8 pm,” Union Bharatiya Kisan (BKU) said in a statement.

The chief farmer, Darshan Pal, said through the “kisan panchayats” that they were trying to pressure the government to accept their demands and to end the protest.

“Farmers all over the country are involved in the movement,” he said.

Referring to a discussion of the farmers’ movement in the UK Parliament, Pal said: “The government should understand our problem.”

Balbir Singh Rajewal said the prime minister had inflicted “diplomatic gaaliyan” (abuse) on farmers in Parliament.

READ ALSO: Rakesh Tikait addresses ‘mahapanchayat’ in Kurukshetra and criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark on protesters

“By calling the farmers pests, he has deeply hurt the entire farming community. The prime minister, by his statement, has inflicted wounds on farmers across the country that will be remembered for generations,” Rajewal said.

He added that the government gave “diplomatic abuse” to farmers, who should reject it and give “diplomatic punishment”.

Chaduni claimed that with the new laws, all agricultural activity will go to big business and farmers will be left to fend for themselves.

He was also concerned that big companies would store grain in warehouses and control crop prices as they wanted.

READ ALSO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi should ask MPs and MPs to forgo pensions and use funds to support young people, says Rakesh Tikait

“Farmers are not going to leave Delhi’s borders without seeing their demands met by the government,” he added.

Tikait said the protesting farmers were “ guests from Delhi ” who would continue to come to the nation’s capital and return home to tend their farms.

“We are holding meetings of farmers across the country and will continue to do so until demands are met. We are ready for talks with the government, but the channel would remain the same – the Singhu border,” Tikait said.

He also said that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha will provide a list of questions to farmers who will pose them to their elected representatives.

He called on farmers to keep up the momentum of the protests, while keeping an eye on their farms.

Peasant leaders also expressed concern over protesters “missing” since the January 26 violence in Delhi and those arrested by police as part of the investigation into the incident.