Executing Pak Jokowi’s orders, Prabowo immediately moves quickly to do so. . .





Some time ago, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appointed Minister of Defense (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto to take care of the national food barn. Jokowi said that the defense of a country is not only related to defense equipment but also to the problem of food. Even though it was handed over to Prabowo, Jokowi said the agriculture minister would also provide support. He also ensured that other food matters remained the responsibility of the Minister of Agriculture. Prabowo immediately implemented this instruction by implementing a precision farming system for a number of food, fruit and horticultural products. Prabowo also immediately harvested the first rice at the Agrinas training center, Cisaat, Bekasi. "We hope that with this trial, the public can see the efforts to increase food productivity through precision agricultural technology so that later it can be applied over a larger area of ​​land to achieve national food security. "Said Prabowo Subianto. The rice test with Inpago 10 varieties occupies a plot of 3000 square meters. The rice cultivation model with this precision farming model allows the spacing to be more dense, approximately 5 x 5 cm. Compare this with conventional planting techniques that reach 30 x 40 cm. The rice stalk population is more dense in the planted area with a precision farming system in the form of installation of small pipes for the supply of fertilizer and water (fertigation system pipe), allowing to harvest the dry grain in several quantities.

See the source of the article on Okezone Warning: This article is a collaboration between Warta Ekonomi and Okezone.







