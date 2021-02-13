Narendra Modi will virtually address the convocation of the University of Visva-Bharati





Visva-Bharati Prime Minister and Chancellor Narendra Modi will virtually address the university convocation on February 19, which will be his second address to the institution in two months. Modi had given a speech at the university on the occasion of the celebration of his centenary on December 24. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will travel to Santiniketan for the event where Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is expected to attend. Modi had attended only one summons to Visva-Bharati in 2018. “We have been informed from Delhi that our chancellor will virtually address the convocation of the university on February 19,” a senior university official said. Sources said that the president and visitor to the university, Ram Nath Kovind, attended the convocation in November 2019 and Modi only attended one convocation to the university in 2018 when he inaugurated the Bangladesh Bhavan, with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina. A section of university teachers said the prime minister was very keen to leave a positive impression on Rabindranath Tagore and Visva-Bharati in Bengal, where the Saffron party is trying to seize power. “We expect the Center to be able to announce something big for the university as the Assembly polls are two months away. Delhi’s senior officials have asked us to hold the convocation on February 19, ”said an official. Sources said there were allegations the BJP-led central government cut funds. Even Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty admitted in writing that the Centre’s funds were being steadily reduced and asked employees to donate their salaries to them in one of his missives in June of last year. BJP insiders said party leaders in Delhi are working hard to prove its connection to Bengali culture and the measures will be aimed at showing how the central government has taken care of Tagore’s legacy. Question papers Three exams for Sangit Bhavan’s undergraduate and postgraduate students have been canceled after question papers were reportedly stolen or misplaced in a department head’s office this week. Swapan Kumar Ghosh, the manager of Sangit Bhavan, said, “We will soon be filing a complaint with the police about the theft or disappearance of question papers.” A group of former players on Saturday accused the VC of trying to “dissociate” them from the university. “There is a group of people from Santiniketan who call themselves Ashramik, or elders, from Tagore’s time. Here, the VC tries to dissociate them from the campus. It attacks all traditions and even the students suffer. We condemn this, ”said Dikshit Sinha, a former university professor. Kuntal Rudra, a former student, said they will write to the president and prime minister about how the current administration by VC is trampling on the university’s tradition. PM visit Within three weeks of his last visit to Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the state on February 22. According to sources, Modi will inaugurate the extension of the Calcutta metro from Noapara to Dakshineswar station. Later he will address a public meeting at Chinsurah in Hooghly.







