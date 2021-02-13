Host Donald Trump missed ‘That joke, said former SNL’





Since 1975, Saturday Night Live has satirized the changing landscape of pop culture. But his often political humor does not always please everyone. For example, Donald Trumps’ appearance as an SNL host in 2015 caused quite a stir. As for Trump himself, he didn’t seem to understand that much of the humor was at his expense, according to a former SNL star.

Taran Killam, Donald Trump and Darrell Hammond on “Saturday Night Live” | Dana Edelson / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images SNL’s Donald Trump has been in the spotlight for years

Even before entering politics, Trump was often featured on SNL. But as a character impersonation, not as a host in person. After all, SNL is based in New York City, where Trump was known to reside and run much of his business. Phil Hartman, Darrell Hammond, and Taran Killam often played Trump several times between 1988 and 2016.

Then, when Trump ran for president in 2016, Alec Baldwin stepped into the role. And since then, Baldwin has returned several times to echo his Trump impersonation on SNL. The actor even won an Emmy for his work. A fervent critic of Trump politics, Baldwin admitted his own relief at being able to step down from the role. He has hosted SNL more often than anyone.

Donald Trump himself served as ‘SNL’ host in 2015

Trump himself greeted him in 2004, but it was his appearance in 2015 – in the midst of his presidential campaign – that made waves. Former SNL star Bobby Moynihan recently gave a glimpse of how Trumps’ concert went behind the scenes in an interview with The Daily Beast.

I’ll say by far, no he wasn’t the worst host. He was just delusional. He did something completely wrong [in a taped sketch] and they were like, Cut! Hey, you did that wrong. And he was like, no, I didn’t. And they were like, yes you did. He was like, no, I didn’t. Move the tape back. He tried to prove it. They did it. They showed him and he was like, I like him better like that.

Although controversial, Trumps hosting the concert in season 42 ultimately led to great success for the series. The following year was among the highest-rated SNL seasons for years, thanks in large part to its coverage of Trump and the role of Baldwins.

But he completely missed the joke, said Bobby Moynihan

Another example of Trumps disconnecting from the series came, according to Moynihan, during one of Drunk Uncle’s character last appearances. The outspoken and racist character declared his support for the Trump campaign during the episode organized by Trump. But Trump didn’t seem to understand the satirical nature of comedy, which often follows politics.

I remember thinking that was one of the only things on the show that really criticized him and made him notice how racist and terrible he was, Moynihan told The Daily Beast. And he came up to me after and I’m like, Oh, no. And he shook my hand. He was like, thank you very much. It was so nice to hear such beautiful things said to each other. And I was like, you moron.

