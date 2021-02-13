Kudos to China’s success, but not to its leaders

Chinese leaders are pretty happy with themselves these days. A year ago, they were criticized for unleashing a deadly virus around the world. Their response to the coronavirus seemed panicked and awkward. After neglecting the first signs of an outbreak and quelling those who warned the disease was getting out of hand, they were forced to shut down an entire city, Wuhan, and build instant hospitals to handle a wave of sick people that overwhelmed the system. health.

There were signs that the crisis could even shake the power bases of the Communist Party. The online forums were buzzing with frustration and anger. Journalists have written about the mistakes of governments. A doctor who sounded the alarm on the mysterious new disease, to be summoned by police for illegal behavior, has become a national hero after his death from COVID-19. Voices in the international media called it the most serious challenge to date for the government of Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Things look very different now. Beijing severely cracked down on the virus after the initial outbreak. As COVID-19 has spread around the world, jumping from country to country, the number of cases in China has started to decline. In the summer, things got so much better that thousands of people gathered side by side at a water park in Wuhan.

Today life has returned to something close to normal in most countries. The stores are open for business, the industry producing goods. China has suffered just 4,600 deaths from the virus, less than a quarter of the Canadian total.

Beijing is fully exploiting this good news.

When the virus began to spread in China, writes Globe and Mails Asia correspondent Nathan VanderKlippe, the state apparatus silenced doctors, arrested journalists for reporting unauthorized information and escaped criticism on the Internet of a government whose late response revealed social fissures threatened the public’s will to continue to accept the authoritarian Party regime. But in less than a year, the country’s leaders and propagandists have turned a health crisis to their advantage, arguing that victory over the pandemic exemplifies the strengths of the Chinese system.

But does he do it? Let’s not forget that it was China’s initial cover-up that helped the virus escape China’s borders. Today, 2.3 million people have died. If Beijing had alerted the rest of the world earlier rather than trying to punish whistleblowers, other countries could have put in place border controls and other measures to limit its spread.

Remember also that China is not the only country to successfully fight COVID-19. Robust democracies such as South Korea and New Zealand have also performed well. Australia has imposed some of the toughest lockdowns in the world. Israel vaccinates its population at high speed.

A recent study by the Lowy Institute, an Australian think tank, found that, on average, countries with authoritarian models did not have a sustained advantage in suppressing the virus. Indeed, despite a difficult start and a few notable exceptions, notably in the United States and the United Kingdom, democracies have been somewhat more successful than other forms of government in their handling of the pandemic during the period. examined.

It may sound counterintuitive. We tend to think of authoritarian regimes as evil but capable. Without the concern of freely elected legislatures or a free press, they can get things done while democracies just procrastinate.

In fact, many are both mean and incompetent. Look at the mayhem of Cuba, Myanmar or North Korea. Democracies, on the other hand, can achieve high efficiency in times of crisis. The United States produced 300,000 fighter jets between 1940 and 1945 to help win World War II. Nazi Germany, where decisions depended on one man’s whims, fell behind in the bomb-and-bullet-making race.

By blocking the free flow of information and suppressing dissent, top-down systems like China not only reduce the rights of individuals, but block the process of open exchange and debate that leads to healthy politics. Without the controls from a democratic opposition and independent courts, corruption flourishes and institutions stagnate. In the absence of any transparent system for transferring energy from one generation to the next, the whole system is fragile and subject to the sudden and disastrous collapse that has been the fate of so many regimes of this era. type.

The fact that China has successfully brought the virus under control at home is an undoubted success for the country and a great relief for its people, but hardly a justification for its system of government.

