Steve Schmidt, co-founder of the anti-Donald Trump Lincoln project, resigns





Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt has resigned from the group amid a series of disturbing reporting and serious questions about the finances of the anti-Donald Trump Political Action Committee.

Schmidt announced his decision to step down from the group’s board in a statement on Twitter on Friday and he referred to recently exposed allegations against co-founder John Weaver. At least 20 men have accused Weaver of sending them unsolicited sexually explicit messages.

“Currently, Project Lincoln’s board of directors is made up of four middle-aged white men. This makeup does not reflect our nation, nor our movement,” Schmidt said.

“I am stepping down from my seat on the Project Lincoln Board of Directors to make room for the appointment of a female member of the Board of Directors as a first step in the reform and professionalization of Project Lincoln.”

His announcement follows an Associated Press report that members of the Lincoln Project were aware of “at least 10 specific allegations of harassment against co-founder John Weaver, including two involving Lincoln Project employees” in June from last year.

This contradicts previous claims by the group that they only discovered the accusations in January when they became public. A payroll clerk allegedly emailed the allegations to former Lincoln Project member Ron Steslow in June, according to the AP.

Schmidt mentioned his own experience of sexual abuse with a Boy Scout camp medic named Ray in his statement, saying, “John Weaver put me back in that far cabin with Ray. I’m angry about it. “

He also apologized to Lincoln Project co-founder Jennifer Horn, who left the group last week citing “grotesque and inappropriate behavior” and “long-standing deceit.”

The Lincoln Project claimed that Horn demanded large sums of money, including a singing fee of $ 250,000 and a salary of $ 40,000 per month. PAC’s official Twitter account then shared what appeared to be private messages between Horn and a reporter, a move that former member George Conway suggested was a violation of federal law.

Horn said she disagreed with the group’s initial statement and Weaver’s handling of the allegations and that she had been “yelled at, belittled and lied to.”

“She deserved better from me. She deserved a leader who could contain her anger. I’m sorry for my failure,” Schmidt.

Questions have also been raised about the finances of Project Lincoln, including what Schmidt was paid for during his time with the group. Of the $ 90 million the group has raised since its inception, only $ 27 million has been spent on television or internet advertisements.

The group has garnered broad support from all walks of life for its crafty ads attacking former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies, but it appears tens of millions of dollars have been spent on fees for consulting firms controlled by the PAC members.

Recent spending by Lincoln Project members has come to the fore amid discussions about its finances. Schmidt bought a house in Kamas, Utah for $ 1.4 million last year, while Weaver paid the IRS $ 313,000 in back taxes in October due to a bill tax date from 2011.

His resignation is unlikely to put an end to serious concerns about PAC governance and spending.

(LR) Steve Schmidt, co-founder of The Lincoln Project, and Elise Jordan speak on stage during day one of the 2018 Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on October 9, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California . Schmidt has resigned from the group’s board of directors. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos