Former Australian Prime Minister on relations with China and how the US could help free two detained Canadians

Toronto, Ontario (CTV News– The administration of US President Joe Bidens has the power to help free detained Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, after Donald Trump didn’t really help, former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd said.

In an interview with CTV’s Question Period aired on Sunday, Rudd says liberal democracies must work together when China takes punitive actions outside the rules of international trade law.

In the case of Spavor and Kovrig, the Biden administration could offer a whole new set of opportunities. The detention of the two Canadians is widely seen as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Huawei leader Meng Wanzhou following an extradition request from the United States.

If the United States Department of Justice, especially under this new administration, were to redefine Ms. Meng’s alleged offenses as a civil offense rather than a criminal offense, suddenly Ms. Meng’s criminal extradition requirement of the Canada to the United States is disappearing, Rudd says.

And if that goes away under these circumstances, there is an opportunity for high-level diplomacy to ensure that Madame Mengs’ release takes place simultaneously with the release and repatriation of the two Michaels.

In recent weeks, the Biden administration has decided to revisit many of Trump’s policies towards China.

During his first appeal with Chinese President Xi Jinping on February 10, Biden raised fundamental concerns about Beijing’s coercive and unfair economic practices, the crackdown in Hong Kong, human rights violations in Xinjiang and the actions more and more assertive in the region, including towards Taiwan, according to a statement from the White House.

Rudd said middle-power countries can be targets if China feels it needs to defend its interests, and Canada is just one recent example.

It’s a Marxist-Leninist system that doesn’t operate under the same rules as many other states, and it’s now a very powerful country in military and economic terms, says Rudd.

So when China deals with small powers and medium powers, which in Beijing’s calculation have crossed over to China on key issues of national concern and national values, there is a certain psychology that takes root in Beijing. The Chinese expression is kill one to warn 100.

To counter this, Canada must work with its allies.

The only thing about Marxist-Leninists is that they respect power, so it is very important to deal with this kind of pressure for like-minded liberal democracies to work together rather than separately, Rudd says.

Rudd helped manage tensions in the Asia-Pacific region during his tenure as Prime Minister, and he is now president of the Asia Society Policy Institute. He said dealing with tensions with China could be like battling a 1,000-pound gorilla in the front living room.

Remember it is the second largest economy in the world, he said. It is the greatest trading power in the world. The biggest importer in the world, the biggest exporter in the world, the biggest manufacturer in the world. And increasingly, one of the largest sources of foreign direct investment. Rudd said.

