From Arjun Reservoir to Metro Project: PM Modi to inaugurate 11 projects in Tamil Nadu, Kerala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate on Sunday and lay the foundations for several projects in the polled states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and will also hand over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Indian Army.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said these projects, including a metro project in Chennai and a petrochemical complex in Kerala, will add crucial momentum to these states’ growth trajectory and help them pick up the pace. so that they fully realize their development potential.

Here is an overview of the projects PM Modi will inaugurate:

1. Prime Minister to inaugurate phase I extension of Chennai metro, completed at cost of 3,770 crore, and orders passenger services from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar. This 9.05 km extension will connect northern Chennai to the airport and central station.

2. It will inaugurate the fourth railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu. This 22.1 km section, which was laid at the cost of 293.40 crore, crosses the districts of Chennai and Thiruvallur and will facilitate traffic from the port of Chennai. This section connects the ports of Chennai and Ennore and passes through major shipyards, providing operational flexibility for train movement.

3. The railway electrification of the single line section at Villupuram-Cuddalore-Mayiladuthurai-Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur will also be inaugurated by PM Modi. The electrification of this 228 km route will allow the free flow of traffic without the need to change traction between Chennai Egmore and Kanyakumari and would result in a saving of 14.61 lakh per day on the cost of fuel. It was completed at a cost of 423 crore.

4. The Prime Minister will also hand over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the army. The Arjun battle tank was designed, developed and manufactured locally by CVRDE, DRDO with 15 academic institutions, eight laboratories and several MSMEs.

5. It will lay the foundation stone for the extension, renovation and modernization of the Grand Anicut canal system. The canal is important for irrigation in the districts of the delta. The modernization of this canal will be resumed at a cost of Rs. 2,640 crore, and will lead to an improvement in the water transport capacity of the canals.

6. Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Discovery Campus at IIT Madras. The campus will be built in Thaiyur near Chennai at an estimated cost of 1000 crore in the first phase, on an area of ​​2 lakh m².

7. The Prime Minister will dedicate BPCL’s Propylene Derivatives Petrochemical Project (PDPP) to the nation. The complex will produce acrylates, acrylic acid and oxo-alcohol, which are currently mainly imported, and is expected to result in savings of approximately 3700 to 4,000 crore per year in foreign currency. Built at a capital cost of approximately 6000 crore, the PDPP complex was installed near the refinery to achieve the integration of raw material supply, utilities, off-site and other facilities. It will benefit the downstream sector by saving huge costs thanks to the immediate availability of raw materials and optimized supply chain management. With the commissioning, the Kochi refinery became the first Indian refinery to produce niche petrochemicals, PMO said.

8. The Prime Minister will also dedicate Roll-on / Roll-off (Ro-Ro) ships to the Willingdon Islands in Cochin to the nation. India’s International Waterways Authority will deploy two new vessels between Bolgatty and Willingdon Island on National Waterway-3. Ro-Ro ships MV Adi Shankara and MV CV Raman will have the capacity to carry six 20-foot trucks, three 20-foot trailer trucks, three 40-foot trailer trucks and 30 passengers each. The service will benefit trade due to reduced transportation costs and transit time, and will also lead to reduced congestion on Kochi roads, the PMO said.

9. PM Modi will inaugurate the Sagarika International Cruise Terminal at the Port of Cochin. Sagarika, which is located at Ernakulam Wharf on Willingdon Island, is India’s first fully-fledged international cruise terminal. It has state-of-the-art facilities and was built at a cost of 25.72 crore. It will encourage tourism, boost development and act as an effective instrument for job creation, income generation and foreign exchange, PMO said.

ten. PM Modi will also inaugurate the Maritime Engineering Training Institute, Vigyana Sagar, Cochin Shipyard Ltd. It is a leading maritime learning center and is the only maritime institute in India operating within a shipyard, having extensive training facilities for trainees on various vessels under construction or repair. Built at a capital cost of 27.5 crore, the institute has a capacity of welcoming 114 new graduates. It will create a talent pool of engineers and naval personnel to meet the demands of the marine industry in India and abroad, the PMO said.

11. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the reconstruction of South Coal Berth at the port of Cochin. It is being rebuilt at an estimated cost of 19.19 crore under the Sagarmala program. Once completed, a dedicated docking facility will be available for handling chemicals at the Port of Cochin. Rebuilding the berth will ensure quick and efficient cargo handling and reduced logistics costs, according to PMO.