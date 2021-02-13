Tory MPs demand Boris Johnson lift all UK Covid restrictions by end of April





Tories skeptical of the lockdown in the UK have pressured Boris Johnson, asking him to commit to a timetable for lifting coronavirus restrictions with a complete end to checks by the end of April.

In a letter to the British Prime Minister, leaders of the Covid Recovery Group (CRG) said the breakneck pace of the vaccination rollout meant that restrictions should start to be relaxed from early March.

They said ministers must produce a cost-benefit analysis to justify any controls that remain in place after that date, with a roadmap indicating when they would be removed. The letter was curated by CRG chairman and vice chairman Mark Harper and Steve Baker, and reportedly received the support of 63 Conservative MPs in all. It comes amid warnings from scientists telling the UK government that lifting the restrictions too quickly could cause another wave of the disease as big as the current one. Previously, Mr Johnson has said he is optimistic he can announce plans for a cautious relaxation of the rules when he lays out his roadmap for exiting the lockout on February 22. However, in their letter, the CRG says the government’s national priority of reopening schools in England by March 8 must be achieved. At Easter, they say pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues should be able to open in a Covid-secured manner while still allowing them to operate in a commercially viable manner. And at the end of April, when all nine of the government’s top priority groups, including all over 50s, should have been offered a vaccine, they say there will be no justification for that. legislative restrictions remain. Covid is a serious disease and we must control it. However, just like Covid, lockdowns and restrictions cause immense social and health damage and have a huge impact on people’s livelihoods, the letter says. The vaccine gives us immunity against Covid, but it must also give us permanent immunity from Covid-related lockdowns and restrictions. It should be a moment of unity for our country and our party as we look to the future with confidence, hope and optimism for a much better future, as we resume our lives once and for all. The letter points out that by March 8, the government’s four main priority groups, including those over 70, accounting for 88% of deaths and 55% of hospitalizations, will have received the vaccine and will be protected. Any remaining restrictions after March 8 should be commensurate with the ever-increasing number of people we’ve protected, he says. The onus is on ministers to demonstrate evidence of effectiveness and proportionality with a cost-benefit analysis for each restriction and a roadmap of when they will be removed. Among the restrictions that worried them were those relating to outdoor sports and swimming pools, gyms, personal care businesses, home visits, hotels, events industry businesses and weddings.

