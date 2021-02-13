How China wasted its chance to develop peacefully

Beijing has clearly failed to meet at least one of its main long-term foreign policy goals.

Chinese leaders have known for decades that the ideal circumstance for an emerging China is for other powerful nations such as the United States to nod rather than resist. Therefore, a major element of recent Chinese diplomacy has been the reassurance: trying to persuade foreigners that China is in no way a threat to them. Former Supreme Leader Deng Xiaoping well-advised his successors that for the foreseeable future China should keep a low profile, avoid seeking international leadership and resist overreacting to unwanted events. Jiang Zemin, Dengs’ immediate successor, instituted the mantra China will never seek hegemony. Beginning in 2003, senior Chinese officials used the term China’s peaceful rise until he fell out of favor for various reasons.

For China to become relatively stronger without alerting the dominant superpower to counteraction was a historically difficult challenge. In an oft-cited commentary on international relations, the Greek historian Thucydides wrote of the Peloponnesian War, what made war inevitable was the growth of Athenian power and the fear this caused in Sparta. This suggests that a change in the relative strength of two states alone is enough to make them war-prone adversaries. To put it another way, an increase in a state’s capacity to harm, even in the absence of an apparent intention to harm, is enough to make the state an enemy in the eyes of a neighbor.

Despite this challenge, China’s rulers essentially had what they wanted until the second decade of this century.. China was on track to expand its regional and global influence. The People’s Republic of China was as secure and prosperous as any country in history. No state threatened to invade China. Beijing, only significant external security issues involved self-defined irredentist issues. The Chinese government has handled these issues by constantly reiterating China’s claims and to build its military and paramilitary forces at a rate that its local rivals could not match. The Chinese economy had been growth at an average of over 8 percent per year since the 1980s. China was emerging as the region’s most important trading and investment partner, with seemingly limitless growth potential.

America, in particular, favored an already strong China that grew stronger and stronger. Washington decided to quickly reestablish US-Chinese relations soon after the setbacks of the Tiananmen Massacre in 1989. The Clinton administration granted China most-favored-nation trade status with the United States and supported China’s accession to the World Trade Organization. Washington allowed American technological and managerial expertise to flow into China with few restrictions and accepted trade deficits with China that have reached massive levels. The Clinton, George W. Bush and Obama administrations have all publicly declared that they welcome a strong and prosperous China, sometimes on the condition that China is peaceful or responsible i.e. strong Chinese capabilities do not break the deal if the intention Chinese was benign.

It was in Beijing’s interest to prolong this favorable circumstance as long as possible. Theoretically, the United States would eventually have felt so threatened by China’s relative strength that the Americans would have started to resist China’s rise to power even if China had not displayed alarming intentions and generally had played within the rules of the liberal international order sponsored by the United States. This proposal, however, has not been tested. The era of the United States welcoming an ever stronger China has come to an end not because China has grown too big, but rather because the Chinese government has taken steps that Americans perceive to indicate an adverse change in China’s intentions. Beijing.

Several major Chinese political decisions have changed Washington’s vision. Americans have noted increased hostility from the Chinese government to liberal political philosophy, as evidenced by the infamous Document 9 enacted in 2012, and a turn towards harsher authoritarianism in China under Xi Jinping.

The PRC government staged a massive Chinese effort from 2013 to set up military bases in the South China Sea on artificially built islands. It also became clear that Beijing intended to nine dash line not as an open negotiating position but as a delineation of what China claims to be a national territory. Americans view the South China Sea as an international waterway and the US Navy relies on it for transit between the Pacific and Indian Oceans. Beijing further dismayed Americans by overturning the 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling that went against China and by breaking its 2015 pledge to former President Barack Obama not to militarize the newly islands. built.

US companies have complained about the worsening of systemic discriminatory and predatory Chinese policies towards foreign companies. Americans have become increasingly aware of 2013 of the enormous reach of the Chinese government-led cyber espionage. Raising the problem only led to Chinese denials and broken promises.

In 2010, there were two high-profile cases where Beijing attempted to use its economic influence to punish other governments for defying political positions dictated by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP): One Chinese side embargo against Norway for awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to a Chinese dissident, and a temporary disruption of supplies of rare earth elements to Japan following the arrest of a Chinese fishing vessel captain implicated in a incident near the disputed Diaoyu / Senkakus Islands. In the following years, the economic coercion of the PRC against various foreign countries became common.

Observers in the United States have been dismayed by the policy of mass incarceration and the attempt to reform the thinking of China’s Uyghur community that began in 2014.

Journalist James Fallows was one of the American commentators who saw a change; he nodded in 2016, that China was unleashed in a different way than in the previous thirty years. Former Obama Administration Senior Officials Kurt Campbell and Ely Ratner concluded in 2018, US business and decision-makers overestimated their ability to steer China’s development towards characteristics favorable to US interests.

Although many foreigners believe that Chinese foreign policy has become more aggressive and ambitious under Xi Jinping, who became the supreme leader of China in 2012, the foundations for this change predated Xi Jinping. The 2008 financial crisis convinced many Chinese elites that the United States was in decline. China, on the other hand, had just celebrated its accession to the status of a major power by hosting the 2008 Olympic Games. Xi is at least as much a creature of the CCP, expression of his will, because he is its master. Nonetheless, Xi presided over Chinese policies that changed American thinking about China, so he is discredited for this slowdown in bilateral relations.

The Trump administrations’ approach to China was surprisingly more confrontational than the one Beijing had seen since the fallout from the Tiananmen massacre. Although President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken served in the Obama administration, they signaled that US-China relations will continue to be largely adversarial despite pleas senior Chinese officials to return to maximum cooperation and set aside controversial political and strategic issues. Blinken said that Trump was right to take a harsher approach to China, and Biden previews its Chinese policy as extreme competition.

From Xis’ perspective, there were compelling political reasons for taking actions that might upset the United States. Xi has faced difficult domestic tasks, including restructuring the Chinese economy to maintain healthy long-term growth, reestablishing the Party’s authority over Chinese society, making the Chinese military more efficient and more tightly knit. controlled, subduing powerful vested interests that would oppose Xis’ efforts. and strengthening the Chinese political system against threatening foreign ideologies. Xi needed to simultaneously consolidate his personal power and authority, forcing him to meet a nationalist mass demand that the government demonstrate China’s strength in response to foreign challenges to China’s honor and interests.

It is up to China’s political elites, who nominated Xi and approved his life tenure, to determine whether the cost was worth it and was necessary. One thing is certain: shortening the period of American acquiescence will make it more difficult to achieve all of the main objectives of the Chinese government.

Denny Roy is a senior fellow at the East-West Center.

Image: Reuters

