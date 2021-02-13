PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for several projects in Tamil Nadu, Kerala; check details | India News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Sunday February 14, 2021, the Prime Minister’s office informed.

PMO said that around 11:15 a.m. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation for several key projects and hand over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the military in Chennai.

Thereafter, around 3:30 p.m. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate various projects to the nation, in Kochi.

“These projects will add crucial momentum to the growth trajectory of these states and help accelerate the pace of realizing full development potential,” the PMO said.

PM Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu:

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the phase I extension of the Chennai metro, completed at a cost of Rs 3,770 crore, and order passenger services from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar. This 9.05 km extension will connect northern Chennai to the airport and central station.

PM Modi will inaugurate the fourth railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu. This 22.1 km section, laid at a cost of Rs 293.40 crore, crosses the districts of Chennai and Thiruvallur and will facilitate traffic from the port of Chennai. This section connects the Port of Chennai and the Port of Ennore and passes through major shipyards, providing operational flexibility for the movement of trains.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the railway electrification of the single line section at Villupuram – Cuddalore – Mayiladuthurai – Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur. Completed at a cost of Rs. 423 crore, the electrification of this 228 km route will allow free movement of traffic without the need for a change in traction between Chennai Egmore and Kanyakumari and would result in savings of Rs. 14.61 lakh per day on the cost of fuel.

During the event, the Prime Minister will hand over the state-of-the-art Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Indian Army. This battle tank was designed, developed and manufactured locally by CVRDE, DRDO with 15 academic institutions, 8 laboratories and several MSMEs.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the extension, renovation and modernization of the Grand Anicut canal system. The canal is important for irrigation in the districts of the delta. The modernization of this canal will be resumed at a cost of Rs 2,640 crore and will lead to an improvement in the water transport capacity of the canals.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Discovery Campus of IIT Madras. The campus will be built in Thaiyur near Chennai at an estimated cost of Rs.1000 crore in the first phase, covering an area of ​​2 lakh m².

PM Narendra Modi in Kerala:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate BPCL’s Propylene Derived Petrochemical Project (PDPP) to the nation. The complex will produce acrylates, acrylic acid and oxo-alcohol, which are currently mainly imported, and is expected to save around Rs. 3700-4000 crore / year in foreign exchange. Built at a capital cost of around Rs 6,000 crore, the PDPP complex was installed near the refinery to achieve the integration of raw material supply, utilities, off-site and other facilities. It will benefit the downstream sector by saving huge costs thanks to the immediate availability of raw materials and optimized supply chain management. With the commissioning, the Kochi refinery became the first Indian refinery to produce niche petrochemicals.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate ro-ro ships to the Willingdon Islands, Cochin, to the nation. The International Waterways Authority of India will deploy two new Roll-on / Roll-off vessels between Bolgatty and Willingdon Island on National Waterway-3. The Ro-Ro ships MV Adi Shankara and MV CV Raman will have the capacity to carry six 20-foot trucks, three 20-foot trailer trucks, three 40-foot trailer trucks and 30 passengers each. The service will benefit trade due to the reduction in transportation costs and transit time, and will also lead to reduced congestion on the roads of Kochi.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Sagarika international cruise terminal at the port of Cochin. Located at Ernakulam Wharf on Willingdon Island, this is India’s first fully-fledged international cruise terminal. It has state-of-the-art facilities and was built at a cost of Rs.25.72 crore. It will encourage tourism, boost development and act as an effective instrument for creating jobs, income and foreign exchange.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Maritime Engineering Training Institute, Vigyana Sagar, Cochin Shipyard Ltd. It is a leading maritime learning center and is the only maritime institute in India operating within a shipyard, having extensive training facilities for trainees on various vessels under construction or repair. Built at a capital cost of Rs 27.5 crore, the institute has a capacity to accommodate 114 new graduates. It will create a talent pool of engineers and marine personnel to meet the demands of the maritime industry in India and abroad.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the reconstruction of the southern coal station at the port of Cochin. It is being rebuilt at an estimated cost of Rs 19.19 crore under the Sagarmala program. Once completed, a dedicated docking facility will be available for handling chemicals at the Port of Cochin. The reconstruction of the berth will ensure fast and efficient handling of cargo and reduced logistics costs.

