Senate acquits former President Donald Trump in second impeachment trial





WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) The Senate voted 57-43, acquitting former President Donald Trump on the sole charge of inciting insurgency in his second impeachment trial.

Republican senators joined with all Democrats in voting for the former president’s sentencing, failing to achieve the 67 votes needed to secure the necessary two-thirds supermajority.

43 Republican senators voted Trump was “not guilty” of inciting the Jan. 6 uprising by supporters who stormed the seat of Congress in Washington to prevent lawmakers from certifying the election victory of the Democratic President Joe Biden, resulting in the deaths of five people, including a police officer. Earlier on Saturday, Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell told colleagues he would vote to acquit Trump.

Watch: Never-before-seen security footage shows close calls inside the U.S. Capitol during riot

GOP Meaning. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania voted in favor of sentencing the ‘former president.

Who are the 7 Republican senators who voted to convict Trump in the second impeachment trial?

As McConnell voted for Trump’s acquittal, he said there was still no question that Trump was practically and morally responsible for provoking the deadly attack, but that he could not vote to condemn Trump because he was not constitutionally eligible for conviction because he was no longer president. .

The vote comes after a nearly week-long impeachment trial, which began on Tuesday with opening arguments from both sides and a vote declaring it constitutional to try a former president once removed from office.

Senate leadership reacts to Trumps’ acquittal in second impeachment trial

In the arguments this week, Democratic House impeachment officials showed videos and shared tweets that they said made it clear that Trump had set the stage for violence by falsely claiming the election results were fraudulent and incited his supporters with his rhetoric long before January 6.

They said he summoned the crowd to Washington, gave the crowd his marching orders and did nothing to stop the violence that was unfolding on television. His single request to act peacefully did not absolve him, they said.

Read the full transcript: President’s speech wins before riot on Capitol Hill

In addition to the graphic, never seen security footage from when rioters broke through windows and entered the Capitol in an alleged attempt to overturn the election results, they also showed videos of the former Republican president applauding violence at his rallies, repeating his allegations of voter fraud and urging his supporters to rally in Washington on January 6 for a rally he said was “savage.”

The Democratic-led House of Representatives impeached Trump on January 13 on a single charge of inciting insurgency, focusing on a speech he gave to supporters shortly before the DC riot.

President Trump issues video statement after House impeaches him second time

Trump issued a statement after the acquittal, saying in part:

I would first like to thank my team of dedicated lawyers and others for their tireless work in favor of justice and the defense of the truth.

My sincere thanks also to all United States senators and congressmen who proudly defended the Constitution we all revere and the legal principles sacred to the heart of our country.

Former President Donald J. Trump Read Trumps Full Statement: Former President Welcomes Acquittal of Impeachment

The Trump defense argued that the former president was entitled to challenge the 2020 election results and that doing so, including in the speech leading up to the Capitol breach, does not amount to inciting to the violence that followed.

Trump’s lawyers argued that his words were protected by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees the right to free speech.

Trump lawyers offer impeachment defense, accuse Democrats of double standard

“To assert that the President has wished for, wished for, or encouraged in any way illegal or violent behavior is an absurd and monstrous lie,” said Michael van der Veen, one of Trumps’ attorneys.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak to supporters of the Ellipse near the White House January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. – Thousands of Trump supporters, fueled by his false allegations of electoral fraud, flood the nation’s capital to protest against the expected certification of Joe Biden’s White House victory by the US Congress. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images)

Van der Veen said there was a double standard at the heart of the prosecution’s thesis, arguing that some Democrats had “encouraged and approved” the violence that erupted during some anti-racist protests in the United States in the summer. last without suffering legal consequences.

The defense argued that the siege was carried out by people who hijacked what was supposed to be a peaceful event and planned the violence even before Trump spoke out on January 6.

You can’t incite what was going to happen, Van der Veen said.

The Trump defense team also described the impeachment trial as the result of a political witch hunt by Democrats who had been trying to get Trump for four years.

Republican senators respond after House impeachment officials presented evidence at trial

After the vote, Senator Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, went to the Senate to denounce the Senate acquittal of the former president for inciting the deadly insurgency on the U.S. Capitol.

He applauded the seven Republicans who joined the 50 Democrats to vote to condemn Trump.

He called the day of the riot Trump’s last and terrible legacy and said the stain of his actions will never be washed away.

Watch live: Senators speak out after running out of votes needed to condemn Trump of inciting insurgency

If Trump had been convicted, the Senate would have taken a second vote on whether to ban him from running again. Only two other presidents, Bill Clinton in 1999 and Andrew Johnson in 1868, were dismissed. Both were also acquitted.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report

