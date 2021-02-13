India Hosts New Foreign Envoys Visit to J&K | India News





NEW DELHI: The government is likely to organize another visit by foreign ambassadors to Jammu and Kashmir this month, ToI has learned. While the modalities are still being worked out, we learn that the group will include ambassadors from European and Gulf countries. The proposed visit follows India’s February 5 decision to restore 4G mobile internet services in Union Territory (UT) exactly 18 months after India amended Section 370 to revoke the special status of the old state. India’s decision to restore internet services has been hailed by the United States as a milestone for local residents. While asserting that there is no change in US policy in Southeast Asia, the Biden administration said it looked forward to “continued political and economic progress” to restore normalcy to Jammu – and -Cashmere. The group of foreign envoys is also expected to interact with some of the newly elected members of the District Development Council (DDC), with the government seeking to highlight the turnout in the first DDC elections as a sign of the local population’s faith in ” basic democracy ”. and their rejection of any interference by outside forces in, as the government says, the internal affairs of India. Security agencies are also expected to inform envoys of the threat of cross-border terrorism which, as Indian authorities continue to claim, is facilitated by Pakistan. The visit will also come at a time when Pakistan is said to be making new peace overtures, starting with the comment from Army Chief Qamar Bajwa that Pakistan wants to extend the hand of peace in all directions. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also said India must first restore the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The ambassadors, who will likely travel to both Srinagar and Jammu, will form the third such delegation to visit the valley since August 5, 2019, when the state was forked into the separate TUs of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. A group of 27 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) traveled to Kashmir in October 2019, at the invitation of a Delhi-based think tank, after apparently expressing a desire to visit Kashmir to understand how the terrorism affected India. A similar visit for Delhi-based foreign envoys was organized by government authorities early next year. The government also does not believe that such visits by foreign dignitaries can lead to the internationalization of the Kashmir issue. As the government said earlier, while defending the visit of MPs, it believes these exchanges are consistent with India’s foreign policy objectives by fostering deeper people-to-people contact and ultimately help promote the broader relations India has with other countries.





