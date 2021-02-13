Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over Arjun Mark 1A to the Indian Army.

Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over the Arjun Mark-1A (MK-1A) main battle tank to the Indian Army on February 14 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
G Satheesh Reddy, Defense Research and Development Secretary and Chairman of the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) said it was an excellent decision by the Prime Minister to dedicate MK-1A to the nation.
“It is an excellent decision on the part of the Prime Minister to dedicate the MK-1A to the nation by handing it over to the Indian military, giving the message that India supports its indigenous systems and that they would be promoted and encouraged in a big way, ”he said. adding that this is a step towards self-sufficiency for India.
Arjun Mark 1A has 71 major and user-driven upgrades that make it a world class site and will benefit the Indian military immensely. Features like increased mobility, combat capabilities are added in the MK-1A
Arjun Mark-1A is a state-of-the-art built-in tank with 71 additional features:
“Locals and organizations should strive to create state-of-the-art indigenous systems so that in the years to come the armed forces will have the maximum amount of equipment based on indigenous content,” he said. said Mr. Reddy during his interview with the news agency YEARS.
He further mentioned that there are many other projects underway, such as Astra air-to-air missile for IAF and Navy, intelligent anti-airfield weapon, independent air propulsion, ATAGS guns, future aircraft and mid-power radar.
Reddy said the Arjun tank order for 118 tanks was 8,500 crore of order, adding that “about 200 industries work in a chain for order in different ways, and provide jobs for more than 8,000 people, which will greatly boost the industries and economy of the country.”
V Balaguru, associate director of the Main Battle Tanks and Technology Transfer Department, Combat Vehicle Research and Development Institution, said there were 71 more upgrades over the Arjun Mark 1.
Firepower:
Ability to acquire goals accurately and quickly day or night and in all types of weather.
Shortest possible reaction time in combat.
Ability to accurately engage moving targets.
Ability to destroy all possible enemy armor at maximum combat distances
Excellent first hit probability
Main armament
Secondary armament
Main view of the gunner
Panoramic view for Commander
Ammunition
Mobility
High performance motor
Robust and efficient transmission system particularly flexible hydropneumatic suspension.
Optimized undercarriage thanks to its high impact energy absorption.
Protection:
Computerized design and simulation.
A fabricated turret housing compact and lightweight KANCHAN armor.
Careful dimensioning of the wall thanks to optimal slopes and angles.
A low silhouette.
Crew comfort
picture credit
