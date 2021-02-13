Biden’s New Year’s appeal to Xi marks a new beginning

What sets the new US administration apart is that there has never been a US president with Joe Biden’s foreign policy experience. Biden brings more than half a century of experience, through his continuous journey in the United States Senate and the White House from 1973 to 2016 and beyond.

Biden himself recalled last week I probably spent more time with [Chinese President] Xi Jinping Im said any world leader.

Biden welcomed Xi during his February 2012 visit to the United States as vice president, and accompanied Xi throughout the tour at Xis’ suggestion. Biden was reciprocating a gesture Xi had shown the year before when he visited China as vice president. They recorded countless hours of confident conversation.

Suffice it to say, Bidens’ phone call to Xi on Thursday is the continuation of a personal relationship. Xi fondly recalled an anecdote during a private dinner on the Tibetan Plateau during a four-day visit to Bidens in 2011.

Xi reminded Biden, Youve said America can be defined in one word: possibilities. We hope that the possibilities will now point to an improvement in Sino-US relations.

Bidens’ exact words in 2011 were: We believe anything is possible if we think about it, unlike any other country in the world. To be sure, Bidens’ call with Xi on Thursday has to be weighed against a complex and unique backdrop.

Nor the taciturn Reading the White House nor the most detailed Xinhua Report can do it justice.

Biden revealed Friday during a meeting with U.S. Senators at the White House, Last night I was on the phone for two straight hours with Xi Jinping. And you all know that as well as I do those people and it was a good conversation, I know him well, we spent a lot of time together over the years when I was vice president.

Biden continued to praise China’s big and big new initiatives on the rail. And they already have rails that easily run 225 miles per hour (360 km / h). They are working really hard to do that. that I think they’re going to have to do.

They’re going to work really hard to try to evolve into a position where they end up being the source of a new way to power automobiles which would allow them to invest a lot of money.

The CR400AF-G train debuted in Beijing on January 15. It can reach 350 km / h. (217 mph). Photo: AFP

They invest billions of dollars and deal with a whole range of issues related to transportation, the environment and a whole host of other things. So we just have to act.

These weren’t just rambling anecdotal references. Biden was on Friday in the first meeting of a bipartisan group of senators in his office to discuss the critical need to invest in modern and sustainable U.S. infrastructure.

The Reading the White House said the meeting

Established mutual understanding that America must build new infrastructure in urban and rural areas and create millions of well-paying jobs in the process to support the country’s economic recovery in the months and years to come; and,

Senators were made aware of the administration’s vision for building sustainable infrastructure that will withstand the impacts of climate change and fuel an American clean energy revolution how the administration will bring jobs in construction, manufacturing, engineering and skilled trades with the choice to join a union directly to communities that are too often left behind.

Biden seems to have already followed the last sentence of the Reading of the Biden-Xi conversation by the White House the day before: President Biden pledged to pursue practical, results-oriented commitments [with China] when it advances the interests of the American people.

A female Chinese People’s Liberation Army soldier during military training in the Xinjiang region. The Chinese treatment of the Uigur population is a divisive factor in US-Chinese relations.

It is not surprising that the Chinese side seems optimistic. Chinese experts say the timing of Bidens’ first appeal to Xi as POTUS on Chinese New Year’s Eve should be interpreted as a gesture of goodwill to balance the difficult messages the new US administration has sent in recent days. and various interpretations of these messages.

When evaluating Bidens ‘appeal with Xi, Chinese experts believe that the new US administration is at a crossroads in managing and controlling Sino-US differences and strategic divergences, and Bidens’ end result is that the United States would have extreme competition with China. , but will not allow competition to turn into conflict.

Obviously, Sino-US relations have become complicated, as evidenced by the establishment of a new Pentagon Task Force Wednesday to review US defense policy towards China, which is an unprecedented institutional arrangement for the US military. Indeed, if this trend continues, it will entail strategic risks that the United States cannot bear. Therefore, the Biden administration will have to discuss with China how to handle the relationship.

Chinese comments (here and here) noted:

The most important is how to perceive the relationship between friction and cooperation, and whether the strategic rationality of the two sides could take over will be the deciding factor for the future of Sino-US relations;

Bidens’ appeal to Xi can be a pioneer as it shows that both sides are willing to move bilateral relations in a more positive direction and in turn lays the groundwork for future contact;

To be sure, there is resistance from extremists who will put up huge obstacles in the way of attempts to repair relations with China, but this is where Biden can unleash his imagination and bring back bilateral relations. on the right path to standardization;

Biden faces domestic pressure to avoid getting too close to China, but he made the call nonetheless, demonstrating his willingness to improve relations and contain differences. This is a good sign that bilateral relations will not deteriorate and spiral out of control;

As you might expect, Biden touched on Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Xinjiang, but unlike his predecessor, Biden is ready to bring those differences to rest through dialogue, instead of unilaterally imposing sanctions on China. This shows Bidens’ goodwill when it comes to preventing a further deterioration of relations;

As a sign of goodwill, on Tuesday, Biden withdrew the Donald Trumps directive requiring American schools and universities to disclose their partnerships with Confucius Institutes, and yet the next day he also set up the Pentagon task force. Obviously, the Biden administration has adopted a strategy of mixing soft and hard approaches that cooperation will expand but a tough stance on China will always prevail.

Overall, Chinese experts make a realistic assessment. Xi offered his cooperation to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, promote global economic recovery, and maintain regional peace and stability.

Xi also proposed reviving the various mechanisms for dialogue between China and the United States. China is watching closely how, in the face of the risks of inflation and the burgeoning budget deficit, not to mention the long-term economic challenges that lie ahead, the Biden administration could mobilize more investment in infrastructure and elsewhere, so vital to growth economy of the country.

China hopes that the engagement will inevitably open up opportunities to borrow Bidens’ phrase. The only caveat is that the US side must respect China’s core interests and act with caution regarding the Taiwan issue and issues relating to Hong Kong, Xinjiang and others that are domestic matters. of China and concern its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

MK Bhadrakumar is a former Indian diplomat.