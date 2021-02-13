Only 5% of NHS workers believe Boris Johnson handled the coronavirus crisis well

Yesterday, rampaging NHS staff punched Boris Johnson as a damning poll found only 5% believe he handled the Covid crisis well.

The backlash came as the health service sought to meet its incredible goal of vaccinating 15 million by tomorrow and ministers were busy preparing to announce their non-lockdown roadmap next week.

Despite the good news, frontline workers criticized the Conservatives’ failure to properly protect them during the pandemic in a survey of 3,500 employees for the GMB union.

Nearly half of the 47% said Mr Johnson and his ministers had mismanaged the crisis, citing failures in their provision of the PPE they needed to properly protect themselves.

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics revealed that the deaths of more than 850 nurses in England and Wales last year involved Covid-19.

What do you think? Give your opinion in the comments below



(Image: POOL / AFP via Getty Images)



Staff also criticized the Tory salary freeze and crippling staff shortages, which hit them hard in their darkest hour.

And beleaguered doctors know they will still face an overwhelming caseload when the crisis subsides due to a backlog of non-Covid patients.

In December, 225,000 people had been awaiting life-saving treatment for over a year. And there are currently 4.5 million on hospital waiting lists since cases began in August 2007.

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: Our NHS staff have proven to be true heroes throughout this crisis.



(Image: PA)



But they were disappointed with Boris Johnson’s ministers who left our NHS ill-prepared after years of bed cuts and understaffing.

Now our NHS will need backup and support like never before.

We need a plan to recruit and train the additional doctors, nurses and staff the NHS needs.

Workers who took part in the ballot criticized the government for not providing enough PPE, forcing some doctors to carry garbage bags.



(Image: British Parliament / Jessica Taylor / PA)



They also criticized the Prime Minister for denying a bonus to NHS staff in England, while his colleagues in Scotland got 500.

The snub came after a decade of wage freezes that forced them to need cash during the crisis.

Lack of staff has brought the NHS to the brink of collapse. Before the pandemic, there were already far fewer nurses than needed.

As of December 2019, there were 44,000 vacant nursing positions in England alone.



(Image: Philip Coburn / Daily Mirror)



Boris Johnson cheered for the caregivers with his fiancee Carrie Symonds.

But comments submitted to the poll reveal how disappointed NHS workers are with the Prime Minister.

One of them said: I suffer from shock at work because of the very, very high number of deaths.

“It makes me insensitive that we have lost so many patients. We have also lost a lot of staff.



(Image: POOL / AFP via Getty Images)



Another said: Tips change all the time. It is very confusing and makes trust weak.

GMB Country Manager Rachel Harrison said some staff were still wearing inadequate PPE and suffering from the negative consequences of the latest pay settlement.

She urged ministers to give them the salary and protection they need to continue saving lives.

Public health expert Professor John Ashton said the message was being conveyed to the public, although it had not yet been registered with the Prime Minister.

He said: The British public is not stupid. Boris Johnson has barely put a foot in this pandemic.

Last night, the Ministry of Health and Social Affairs acknowledged that health workers have been outdoing themselves for months.

He said the government is committed to continuing to provide salary increases and that more than one million employees are benefiting from the multi-year pay and contract agreement reached in 2018.