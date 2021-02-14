Donald Trump escapes conviction for second time, leaving door open for 2024 race





Forty-three senators voted in favor of acquitting former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial on Saturday, leaving the struggling Republican leader the way to pursue federal office again.

Although some Democrats in Congress have expressed support for Trump’s ban on federal office by citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, legal experts told Newsweek last month that it would not be straightforward and could ask questions about its constitutionality in Trump’s case.

In the meantime, Trump’s acquittal means he is once again entitled to run for federal election – and although he did not announce his intention to run for president in 2024, when he left office. White House last month he said, “We will be back in some form.”

Many Trump supporters appear to approve of his hypothetical return. A recent poll suggests that a majority of Trump voters believe he is expected to run for president in 2024, while nearly two-thirds of Republican voters said they would consider joining a new political party under his leadership .

Supporters and members of Congress who are still aligned with Trump are most concerned about American University’s Chris Edelson, an assistant professor in the government department of the school in Washington, DC.

“We’ve had a number of tests over the past few years, starting with Trump’s candidacy and ending with the assault on Capitol Hill,” Edelson told Newsweek. “Each time the question was, will there be something too much for Republicans? And unfortunately the answer is no.”

President Donald Trump addresses people at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 20 after leaving the White House. ALEX EDELMAN / AFP via Getty Images

Edelson said Trump’s acquittal “sends a dangerous lesson” to the former president and “more broadly to others who may take similar action.”

“When people try something like this and there are no clear consequences, the danger is, of course, that it will happen again,” Edelson said.

Trump was acquitted of “incitement to insurgency” in connection with his actions before the deadly riot on the United States Capitol on January 6. The House impeached Trump on the one article alone on Jan. 13, making Trump the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice. . His first indictment, in December 2019, ended with an acquittal in the Senate last February.

Both of Trump’s indictments have largely proceeded on party lines. While Edelson expressed concern about the message this acquittal sends, he stressed that Republican support for an impeachment trial existed in both houses of Congress.

“It would be worse if it was completely partisan, if all Republicans rejected impeachment and impeachment,” Edelson said. “The fact that 10 Republicans voted for impeachment in the House means something.”

After these 10 House Republicans joined Democrats in impeaching Trump, House impeachment officials handed the impeachment article to the Senate on January 25, five days after Trump left. A day later, five GOP senators joined with 50 House Democrats to vote to go ahead with the trial, a vote Kentucky Senator Rand Paul called when he questioned whether it was constitutional to hold a trial for the removal of a former president. A sixth Republican joined them to vote in favor of the constitutionality of the trial as proceedings began on February 9.

Jonathan Turley, a legal expert who testified at Trump’s first indictment and at the impeachment trial of former President Bill Clinton in 1998, told Newsweek there might have been a better chance of conviction if House impeachment officials pursued a different prosecution strategy.

“Many senators who condemned Trump would still be unwilling to sign an article of impeachment saying that he intended to incite real rebellion against the United States,” Turley said.

Turley criticized the House’s pre-trial impeachment strategy. While the House prepared an “emotional narrative” to present to the Senate, he said, impeachment officials did not take the time to put together a dossier of testimony to back it up. . This left them with an article which he said was “almost designed to prevent conviction.”

“I have spoken to many of these senators, and I think this indictment could have been dealt with in a way that would have made this issue a much closer issue,” Turley said.

Turley also said he was frustrated with the House’s strategy because he believes there are “legitimate issues” the House could have pursued with other articles of impeachment. “There are potential problems, impressive aspects, to what the president has done,” Turley said. “The House did not seem interested in crafting an impeachment article that would gain bipartisan support.”

With Trump’s now official acquittal, the question of what the future of the Republican Party will look like remains. Edelson said he believes the GOP “is Trump’s party” right now and is concerned about far-right groups, like QAnon supporters, who still dominate some Republicans elected to Congress. .

“When you think your opponents are doing these things, it means everything is justified,” Edelson said of QAnon supporters, many of whom believe Democrats, the media and Hollywood celebrities are involved in a sex trafficking ring. of children. “I think the party is in a dangerous position. But I think if you only care about winning, what they are doing makes sense – because they will win again. And I would expect that. they are trying to go further. “

Turley also said the trial was unlikely to change its mind about Trump or the events on Capitol Hill on January 6.

“I think this trial will toughen up instead of changing sides for most voters,” he said.

