



PESHAWAR:

Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz said democracy derives its strength from free, fair and transparent elections and that the opposition’s stance against open ballots in the upcoming senatorial elections is illogical and incomprehensible.

“The opposition is still working against electoral reforms which aim to eliminate the risks of corruption, vote-buying and selling and horse-trading,” Shibli said on Saturday.

The Information Minister spoke to the media after submitting his candidacy documents for the Senate election to the Pakistan Provincial Office Election Commission.

According to Shibli, the PTI-led federal government attempted to introduce an open ballot at the Senate polls “despite its power, influence and resources.” “However, the opposition’s response to key legislation is pathetic,” he said.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – an opposition alliance made up of 11 parties – has opposed a series of measures taken by the PTI-led federal government to introduce the open ballot at the Senate ballot boxes which are slated for the 3 of March.

Defending the government’s measures which include the promulgation of an ordinance to change the voting pattern in senatorial elections, Shibli said the government is trying to design an inclusive mechanism so that no one can dare question credibility and impartiality. election results in the future.

“Free, fair and transparent elections help strengthen democracy and democratic institutions, and government electoral reforms will help ensure the credibility, impartiality and transparency of elections, including Senate polls,” he said. he declares.

Shibili said that instead of supporting the government’s efforts to introduce electoral reforms, the opposition is creating obstacles by opposing open voting in senatorial elections, “which amounts to encouraging horse trading and corruption.” .

He said opposition parties, including the PPP and PML-N – which ruled from 2008 to 2013 and 2013 to 2018, respectively – have completely failed to prepare a mechanism for electoral reforms to pave the way for the trade of horses, corruption and the selling and buying of votes in senatorial elections.

“I ask how a political party with a representation of a few members in parliament or in a provincial assembly will obtain a seat in the senatorial elections,” he said, adding that the opposition had not learned the lessons of the past and would try to buy political loyalties in an attempt to gain representation in the upper house.

He said every patriotic Pakistani would certainly like their children to follow in the footsteps of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who Shibli said is the only leader with the highest level of honesty, integrity and dedication to bring the country to new heights of prosperity. .

Shibli said the government’s electoral reforms will open the election doors for middle-class people to actively participate in the decision-making process and the country’s economic development.

To a question, he said PTI lawmakers would extend their full support to candidates who were given party tickets by the leadership.

Shibli claimed that the PTI would emerge as the largest political party in the upper house, after which it would be in a strong position to implement the party’s manifesto and make electoral reforms.

To another question, he said that the PTI strongly believes in serving the masses and awarded tickets on merit with the integrity, loyalty, commitment and service of the candidates in mind.

“Any political worker or leader who supports the PTI’s program, manifesto and its anti-corruption efforts will be respected and viewed as an invaluable asset,” he said.

The minister greatly appreciated the KP government for launching universal health coverage for all pollution in the province through the Sehat Plus card program and called it a milestone in providing free health services to millions of people. people.

