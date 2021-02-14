NEUFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Football Tips & Update 11 Updates For Today’s ISL Game





NorthEast United FC face Odisha FC on Sunday in the ISL. The two teams will face off at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa.

The two teams enter the luminaire with contrasting shapes. NorthEast United FC are undefeated in their last six games while Odisha FC have not tasted victory in their previous seven meetings.

NorthEast United FC is fifth in the points table, with 23 points from 16 matches. They have scored nine goals in their last five games and will be eager to continue their scorching streak. The return of Federico Gallego to top form and the transfer of Deshorn Brown from Bengaluru FC have given NorthEast United FC a boost.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC are at the bottom of the points table. They have just nine points in 16 matches, earning just one victory.

Their opponents must however be careful with Diego Mauricio. The Brazilian has scored 9 goals in 16 matches and is competing with players like Roy Krishna, Igor Angulo and Adam Le Fondre for the Golden Boot award.

Teams of your choice

NorthEast United FC

Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Ponif Vaz, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Federico Gallego, Imranm Khan, Khassa Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Roccharzela, Britto PM, Deshorn Brown, Idrissa Sylla, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Luis Machado, Suhair VP

Odisha fc

Kamaljit Singh, Ravi Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ankit Bhuyan, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Rakesh Pradhan, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Kamalpreet Singh, George D’Souza, Mohammad Dhot, Saurabh Meher, Cole Alexander, Nandhakumar Sekar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Brad Inman, Vinit Rai, Thoiba Singh, Isak Vanlalruatfela, Jerry Mawhmingthana, Boaringdao Bodo, Lahrezuala Sailung, Manuel Onwu, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh

Game eleven predicted

NorthEast United FC: Souvik Chowdhury, Provat Lakra, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Ashutosh Mehta, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Suhair VP, Deshorn Brown

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Mohammed Sajid Dhot, Shubham Sarangi, Vinit Rai, Cole Alexander, Bradden Inman, Rakesh Pradhan, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio

Match details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC

Date: February 14, 2021, 5:00 p.m. EST

Location: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco, Goa

NEUFC vs OFC Dream11 ISL Fantasy Suggestions Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions for the ISL meeting between NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC

Fancy Suggestions # 1 – Subhasish Roy, Jacob Tratt, Rakesh Pradhan, Steven Taylor, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Bradden Inman, Deshorn Brown, Diego Mauricio

Captain – Diego Mauricio, Vice-captain – Lalengmawia

Fancy Suggestions # 2 – Subhasish Roy, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Jacob Tratt, Steven Taylor, Khassa Camara, Cole Alexander, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Luis Machado, Deshorn Brown, Diego Mauricio

Captain – Deshorn Brown, Vice-captain – Luis Machado

Posted on Feb 13, 2021 11:08 PM GMT

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos