Johnson from UK: vaccines around the world take on ‘colossal mission’

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to call on the leaders of the world’s richest countries to unite in a colossal mission to get COVID-19 vaccines to all countries and lead a recovery lasting of the pandemic, according to comments published on Saturday. Johnson is expected to chair a virtual meeting of leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized countries on Friday. This will be the first Johnson-led session since the UK took over the G-7 presidency in January. The solutions to the challenges we face, from the colossal mission to deliver vaccines in every country, to the struggle to reverse the damage to our ecosystems and lead a sustainable recovery from the coronavirus, lie in the discussions we have with our friends. and partners around the world, Johnson said in remarks released ahead of the event. Rich countries have come under fire for purchasing more COVID-19 vaccines than needed, leaving developing countries without access to life-saving vaccines. Public health experts warn that the coronavirus pandemic will not be brought under control until people around the world are vaccinated. Governments around the world must work together to make the best use of vaccine supplies, Johnson said. I hope 2021 will be remembered as the year when humanity worked together like never before to defeat a common enemy, he said. Friday’s session marks the first major multilateral engagement by US President Joe Bidens since taking office last month. The UK is set to host a G-7 summit in Cornwall, England, in June.

