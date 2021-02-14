How Michigan played a role in Donald Trump’s second indictment





LANSING, Michigan. Enough senators voted not guilty on Saturday to acquit Donald Trump of inciting the deadly Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

READ: Latest: Donald Trump acquitted on second indictment

The storming of the Michigans Capitol in April 2020 has been referred to repeatedly by impeachment officials as an example of what led to the deadly insurgency of January 6, 2021.

The protest moves inside the Michigan Capitol. The crowd tries to reach Hoise Ground. Lots of Michigan state police and armed house sergeants blocking the door. pic.twitter.com/4FNQpimP4W

– Rod Meloni (@RodMeloni) April 30, 2020

Michigan State House was actually a state-level dress rehearsal for the seizure of the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Jamie Raskin said.

House directors also highlighted the angry feud between the former president and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

In the aftermath of the armed siege on Lansing, President Trump has refused to condemn the attacks on the Michigan Capitol or to denounce the violent law breakers, Raskin said.

Senator Livonia Dayna Polehankis’ photo of gunmen in the Michigan State Senate Gallery is now an official record of American history.

I certainly didn’t think this photo – which commemorates that day – would be used by House impeachment officials in Donald Trump’s second impeachment, but it does not escape my history. , Polehanki said.

She said she wasn’t surprised to see pictures of Michigan during impeachment.

I think it’s likely that the Michigan Capitol storming on April 30 was some sort of dress rehearsal for what happened on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, Polehanki said. And I think the people who looked after the Capitol in Washington saw it in Michigan. It happened with impunity.

Polehanki also called for a total gun ban on the state capitol after an open porting ban was put in place in January. So far, GOP lawmakers have indicated that the ban on open porting is as far as they are willing to go.

RELATED: Michigan Lawmakers Respond to Trumps Historic Second Acquittal

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.







