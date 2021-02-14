Impeachment over, Donald Trump faces more inquiries





By 57 votes to 43, the Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Has warned that Trump could still face charges or lawsuits for his role in the attack on Capitol Hill.

“We have a criminal justice system in this country,” McConnell said after voting for Trump’s acquittal. “We have civil suits. And past presidents are not immune from either side’s responsibility.”

But Trump’s legal risks are not limited to the events of January 6.

His Jan. 2 appeal to the Georgia Secretary of State sparked an investigation by the Georgia Fulton County District Attorney.

In New York City, the Manhattan district attorney and the state attorney general have opened investigations.

No one knows if prosecutors will actually lay charges. New York’s investigations have been slowed down thanks to legal protections Trump enjoyed while president. The most serious problems relate to the potential charges of tax and bank fraud. But investigators have yet to see the tax returns from Trump and the Trump organization.

A key decision of the USSR Supreme Court on these tax returns is pending.

Here are some of the main questions prosecutors are looking at.

Interference in the counting of elections in Georgia

In a February 10 letter to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and other senior state officials, Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis said her office had opened an investigation into the “attempts to” influence the actions of those who administered “the 2020 election. Although Trump was not named, only Trump and his representatives alleged electoral fraud, and Willis’ description would cover Trump’s Jan. 2 appeal to the Secretary of State. State of Georgia, Brad Raffensperger.

During that call, Trump urged Raffensperger to review the vote count. He cited unsubstantiated accounts of manipulated vote counts, shredded ballots and illegal votes.

“I just want to find 11,780 votes,” Trump told Raffensperger – one more than his losing margin.

At one point Trump said, “There’s nothing wrong with saying that, you know, you’ve recalculated.”

A big hurdle in proving criminal interference is proving Trump’s state of mind. If he believed there was actual fraud, Anthony Michael Kreis, a law professor at Georgia State University told us, then there is nothing wrong with pressuring a state official for it. discover.

“If charged, Trump’s lawyers could argue that he was not advocating fraud but asking for a good faith search for the truth,” Kreis said.

On the other hand, the President of the United States has a lot more power than a Secretary of State. For Trump, spending an hour with Raffensperger could give a prosecutor a strong argument that “Trump was using this unfairness to make Secretary Raffensperger act illegally,” Kreis said.

The Fulton County grand jury is meeting in March to consider the need for more information and possible charges.

A range of financial inquiries

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. Trump’s payments to bury their stories in the 2016 election led to the conviction of his personal attorney.

Now, Vance’s focus has broadened.

In an August 2020 court filing, Vance said his office’s subpoena for tax and financial records had to do with “allegations of insurance and banking fraud by the Trump organization and its executives.” . The file referred to the public reporting of fraud.

In 2019, following testimony in Congress from convicted former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, New York Attorney General Letitia James opened an investigation to determine whether “ Trump’s annual financial statements inflated the value assets from Trump to secure favorable terms for loans and insurance coverage, while deflating the value of other assets to reduce property taxes. “

James’ office said its investigation covered several properties.

A 212-acre mansion in Westchester County, New York, was originally to be turned into a golf course. When local opposition scuttled those plans, Trump ultimately devoted much of the acreage to conservation. The higher the value of the property, the more it was worth a tax write-off, and the problem would be whether the property assessment was reasonable. Similar questions swirl around a Los Angeles golf course that the Trump organization has also partially put into conservation.

Chicago’s Trump International Hotel and Tower was strapped for cash, and during a financial restructuring, lenders forgave some of the outstanding debt. The question is whether the Trump organization has declared the forgiven debt as income, as the law generally requires.

The state attorney general is also reviewing Trump’s efforts to secure funding from Deutsche Bank when he attempted to buy the Buffalo Bills football team in 2014.

While a calculated effort to deceive lenders, investors, and insurance companies could put Trump in legal jeopardy, it is not clear whether documents filed by Trump or the Trump organization violated any law. Statements of value come with warnings that force the other party to verify the numbers for themselves.

A new area of ​​investigation may have opened up after the 2020 election. The New York Times acquired copies of many years of Trump’s tax records and reported that Trump could have paid consulting fees to his daughter Ivanka Trump while she was an executive of the company. This could potentially go against tax laws.

The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance is also looking at many of the same issues.

